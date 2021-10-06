We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The new Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital main building (Photo courtesy of Stanford Health).
Image: The new Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital main building (Photo courtesy of Stanford Health).
The new Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital (Palo Alto, CA, USA) expansion is set to transform the patient experience through a family-centered design and technological innovation, while setting new standards for sustainability in hospital design.

Nearly a decade in the making, the new pediatric and obstetric hospital campus will more than double the size of the existing campus by linking the original hospital (now called the West building) with the new Main building, bringing the total hospital space to measure 78,410 m2. The new Main building adds 149 patient beds, for a total of 361 beds in the Palo Alto campus, thus enabling the hospital to serve more patients than ever before, and permitting management to deploy awaited renovation plans for the existing hospital building.

With 13 surgical suites, the new hospital will have more operating rooms than any other children’s hospital in Northern California, reducing scheduling delays and long waits when surgeries take longer than planned. A neuro-hybrid surgery suite will feature a state-of-the-art diagnostic MRI, direct access to angiography imaging equipment, and a full operating room that will enable surgeons to view updated images during surgery and reimage patients before closure of the surgical incision, reducing the amount of time a young patient will spend under anesthesia.

A new imaging center features the only PET/MRI exclusively dedicated to pediatric patients in Northern California, which will shorten the time of imaging studies and significantly decreases the radiation dose delivered to the patient by close to 80%. The imaging center is part of a larger treatment center that encompasses surgery, radiology, imaging, interventional suites and catheterization labs, and a dedicated isotope radiation therapy room for nuclear medicine. Both the surgical suites and neuro-interventional and catheterization labs are still under construction, and are slated to open mid-year 2018.

“This will be the nation’s most technologically advanced, environmentally sustainable, and family-friendly hospital for children and expectant mothers,” said Christopher Dawes, CEO of Stanford Children’s Heath. “In our 25 years, we’ve become leaders in providing the best care for children and expectant mothers. Keeping pace with the growing needs of our patients was the catalyst for this transformation. We’ll continue to build world-renowned programs as part of Stanford Medicine and advance research in every pediatric and obstetric specialty.”

“When my mother founded this hospital, she envisioned a place where children and families could receive truly healing care,” said Susan Packard Orr. “She saw the power that nature had to heal and uplift. I’m proud that we have carried her vision forward, with world-class sustainability and holistic elements throughout the new hospital. Everything we do at this hospital will have an eye to ensuring that generations to come will be healthier.”

The new building will also allow for a transformative renovation of much of the existing hospital’s space, including the Johnson Center for Pregnancy and Newborn Services into mostly private obstetrics rooms. Some major programs will grow and transition into the new Main building, including the Bass Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases, the Pediatric Transplant Center, and the Betty Irene Moore Children’s Heart Center.

Related Links:
Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital


Print article

Latest Hospital News News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: A novel AI platform scores breast cancer malignancy (Photo courtesy of Therapixel)

AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy

An artificial intelligence (AI) based software assists radiologists in reading screening mammograms for breast cancer detection. The Therapixel (Paris, France) MammoScreen software platform is designed... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
New Biopsy System Yields High-Quality Tissue Samples
Reverse Recanalization Device Facilitates Central Venous Access
Image: Obesity offers a protective role in surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Megapixel)

Obesity Benefits Emergency General Surgery Patients

Obesity provides a protective effect to heavier patients undergoing emergency general surgery (EGS), according to a new study. For the study, researchers at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Image-Guided Miniature Robot Supports Surgical Procedures
Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms
Discrete Bunion Surgical System Aids Walking Recovery
Image: The STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX 3D-printed interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)

3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function

A 3D-printed porous titanium platform provides an environment that supports bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth. The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX devices... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Image: Metformin can help increase gestation time in women with pre-eclampsia (Photo courtesy of Getty images)

Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia

A new study suggests that administering extended release metformin can prolong gestation time in women with preterm pre-eclampsia. Researchers at Monash University (Melbourne, Australia), Tygerberg... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients
Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: An air-powered knee brace enables greater mobility for OA patients (Photo courtesy of Roam Robotics)

Smart Robotic Orthosis Improves Knee Mobility

An innovative orthosis device leverages robotics and proprietary algorithms to dramatically improve daily life for those experiencing knee pain. The Roam Robotics (San Francisco, CA, USA) Ascend is... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Movement-Tracking System Collects Health and Behavioral Data
Collaboration Formed to Advance Digital Patient Safety
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Image: Apple PHR organizes Medical records into a clear, easy to understand timeline view (Photo courtesy of Apple).

Apple Opens iPhone EHR Feature to U.S. Healthcare Organizations

Apple will allow any healthcare organization with a compatible electronic health record (EHR) to register with its mobile Health Records feature, which will allow users to securely and privately download... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital S...
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
Illustration

MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany

MEDICA 2021, the world’s no. 1 medical trade fair, and COMPAMED 2021, the international main event for medical technology suppliers which is held in parallel, will start up again as in-person events.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE