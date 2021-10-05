Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany
- Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 2027
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
- Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- ECMO Life Support Offers Sickest COVID-19 Patients Slimmer Chance of Survival than Once Thought
- EKG of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Can Predict Worsening Health and Death, Finds Study
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Experimental Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Halves Risk of Hospitalization or Death
- Researchers Discover “Ultra-Potent” Monoclonal Antibody against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Biomarkers Found for COVID-19 Condition in Children May Help Predict Disease Severity and Develop MIS-C Therapies
- Philips Introduces Future of Healthcare at Arab Health 2021
- Karl Storz Highlights Breakthrough Imaging Technology IMAGE1 S Rubina for Endosurgical Procedures
- Konica Minolta Presents Comprehensive Portfolio of Diagnostic Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021