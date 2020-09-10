Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 10 Sep 2020



Image: The Capsa Trio mobile workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsa Healthcare)

A new point-of-care (POC) platform mobilizes e-health records and supports efficient and accurate medication management.



The Capsa Healthcare (Portland, OR, USA) Trio mobile workstation is designed to meet the traditional needs for clinical documentation and medication administration, but can also be configured to support a variety of additional applications, including telehealth, registration, and phlebotomy. An intuitive control center with touch screen navigation provides easy access to personal data, helpful information, communication tools, and memory presets for each user. To aid hygiene maintenance, easy-to-clean smooth surfaces and an embedded antimicrobial additive on high touch points are provided.



Additional features include the N-Stride steer assist mechanism and a lightweight, small footprint for ease-of-mobility; a new scalable GoLife power platform for extended runtime, exceeding 24 hours; the MaxBin flexible storage system for any medication administration workflow, with high-capacity bins and soft-close drawers; and enhanced N-Sight cloud-based fleet management software to assist the hospital information technology (IT) department in managing cart assets across the health system.



“With a focus on user specific ergonomics and superior performance, wrapped into a lightweight, small form factor workstation, we have developed a solution that will serve as a caregiver's most reliable partner at the point-of-care,” said Craig Rydingsward, VP of Acute Care Sales at Capsa Healthcare. “Trio's innovative advances in power system runtime combined with robust fleet management and communication capabilities now offered in N-Sight, enable IT and administration to realize true value in their POC fleet.”



“Capsa is pleased to deliver a solution that combines the reliability of our proven platforms with enhanced intelligent features that customers expect in today's mobile computing workstations,” said Avi Zisman, President and CEO of Capsa Healthcare. “With the addition of Trio, our product portfolio now offers customers an unmatched scope of solutions that support healthcare delivery at the point-of-care.”





