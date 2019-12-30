We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Balloon Dilation Effectively Treats Sleeve Gastrectomy Stenosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: Balloon Dilation is safe for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Image: Balloon Dilation is safe for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Endoscopic balloon dilation (EBD) appears to be a safe, minimally invasive alternative to surgical revision for sleeve gastrectomy stenosis (SGS), according to a new study.

Researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center (New York, NY, USA) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH; Boston, AM, USA) conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies through July 2018 that examined the influence of EBD for SGS. The primary outcome was defined as overall success rate of clinical resolution of SGS obstructive symptoms with EBD; secondary outcomes included EBD success rates for SGS in proximal or mid-distal location in early and late SGS, and success rate of cases requiring stents or salvage surgery.

In all, 18 studies encompassing 426 patients (average age 41.7, average BMI 40.1 kg/m2) from the US, France, New Zealand, Kuwait, Egypt, Brazil, Romania, Israel, and Taiwan were analyzed; the average number of dilations for all cases was 1.8 per person. Overall EBD success rate was 76%. EBD success rate for proximal SGS was 90%; for distal SGS, it was 70%. Early SGS within three months showed a 59% success rate, and late SGS (after three months) was 61%. In all, 17% of patients underwent secondary salvage surgery, with a success rate of 91%. The study was published on November 27, 2019, in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

“EBD should be used as first-line therapy for SGS. To minimize complications, it is important to not use large pneumatic balloons in the first several weeks following surgery. It is best to be cautious in this early time period and to use smaller hydrostatic balloons,” said senior author Christopher Thompson, MD, of BWH. “Additionally, when using pneumatic balloons, it is also important to start with the smaller 30 mm balloons and use a staged approach, never increasing balloon size in a single session.”

Stenosis following sleeve gastrectomy is a rare but potentially serious adverse event that presents with symptoms that include inability to tolerate food, nausea, vomiting, reflux symptoms, and abdominal pain. Surgical revision has so far been the treatment of choice.

Related Links:
NYU Langone Medical Center
Brigham and Women's Hospital



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Heparin Formulation Aids On-Site Management of Frostbite Injury
Self-Cleaning Surface Repels Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Pacifier Biosensor Noninvasively Monitors Newborn Health
Image: The IRRAflow ICP monitoring and drainage system (Photo courtesy of IRRAS)

Controlled Fluid Exchange System Advances Neurocritical Care

A transformative fluid management system combines controlled irrigation with ongoing drainage to better manage patients with intracranial bleedings. The IRRAS (Stockholm, Sweden) IRRAflow device is... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Image: The ID-Cap ingestible event marker gelatin capsule and ID-Tag (Photo courtesy of etectRx)

Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events

A novel ingestible event marker helps clinicians overcome the challenges of patient non-adherence to medication regimens. The etectRx (Gainesville, FL, USA) ID-Cap system is comprised of a gelatin capsule... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2...
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2022

The global anesthesia machines market was valued at about USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to USD 7.78 billion in 2022, driven mainly by an increasing number of surgeries worldwide.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE