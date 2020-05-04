We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
Virtual Venue
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
23 May 2020 - 26 May 2020
Virtual Venue
6th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
30 May 2020 - 04 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
ASNR 2020 – 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology

Enhanced Pedicle Screw System Harnesses Nanotechnology

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 May 2020
Print article
Image: The Nano FortiFix pedicle screw boasts a bioceramic nanotube surface (Photo courtesy of Nanovis).
Image: The Nano FortiFix pedicle screw boasts a bioceramic nanotube surface (Photo courtesy of Nanovis).
An innovative pedicle screw system with a bioceramic nanotube surface encourages osteoblast and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) adhesion.

The Nanovis (Carmel, IN, USA) Nano FortiFix is a thoraco-lumbo-sacral screw system designed to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion in the non-cervical spine. Indications include back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc (DDD), as confirmed by history and radiographic studies; spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and trauma; and spinal deformities such as scoliosis, kyphosis, and/ or lordosis), tumors, pseudarthrosis, and failed previous fusion.

The system consists of chrome cobalt rods and titanium alloy polyaxial pedicle screws, connectors, and fasteners in a variety of sizes to accommodate differing anatomic requirements. The Nano FortiFix pedicle screw shaft itself is available with or without a micro- and nano-roughened surface and screw threads that have been manipulated to produce nanoscale electrochemically treated surfaces with a controlled nanotopography composed of nanotube arrays with a pore size diameter of 30 to 90 nanometers. In addition, calcium and phosphate are incorporated into the nanotube surface.

“This technology uniquely offers comparative data in the label assessing the relative performance of both human osteoblasts and human mesenchymal stem cells on our bioceramic nanotube surface against both conventional and micron rough titanium surfaces, with or without an acid etched nanoroughness, and with or without a calcium phosphate coated surface,” said Matt Hedrick, CEO of Nanovis. “We are particularly grateful to our scientists and innovative surgeon partners for guiding this technology to the market where it can benefit patients.”

“Surgeons and distributors have been very complementary of the nanotechnology benefits of our Nano FortiCore interbodies and have requested to pair them with nanotechnology enhanced pedicle screws,” said Jeff Shepherd, VP of Sales at Nanovis. “We plan to offer a complete portfolio of nanotechnology enhanced pedicle screw systems to include open, percutaneous, midline, and deformity, to give patients the most advanced technology possible.”

Pedicle screws provide a means of gripping a spinal segment. The screws themselves do not fixate the spinal segment, but act as firm anchor points that can then be connected with a rod. The screws are placed at two or three consecutive spine segments and then a short rod is used to connect the screws; this construct prevents motion at the segments that are being fused. After the bone graft grows, the screws and rods are no longer needed for stability and may be safely removed. However, most surgeons do not recommend removal unless the pedicle screws cause discomfort for the patient.

Related Links:
Nanovis


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Air Purifier Destroys Airborne Viruses and Bacteria
Sodium Nitrite Inadequate in Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation
Pacing System Helps Wean COVID-19 Patients Off Ventilators
Image: The Coala Monitor transmitting data to the app (Photo courtesy of Coala Life).

Home Monitor Enables Virtual Heart and Lung Exams

A small wireless device allows a physician to view a patient's electrocardiogram (ECG) as well as listen to their respiratory sounds without ever leaving home. The Coala Life (Stockholm, Sweden) Coala... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in...
Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE