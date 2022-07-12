We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology
27 Jul 2022 - 29 Jul 2022
FIME 2022 – Florida International Medical Expo
29 Jul 2022 - 31 Jul 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 29th Edition

World-First Study to Test Performance of Robot Hip Surgeons Against Humans

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jul 2022
Print article
Image: The world-first RACER-Hip Study will give new insight into the value of robotic assisted surgery (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The world-first RACER-Hip Study will give new insight into the value of robotic assisted surgery (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robotic assisted hip and knee replacement surgery has increased rapidly over the last three years. Robotic systems are being introduced and presented to the public as innovative best practice. In robotic assisted hip replacement surgery, a robotic arm prepares the bone and inserts the components to a pre-programmed three-dimensional plan. It is thought using a robot to perform the surgery allows more precise, consistent surgical techniques and this may help to reduce variation and prevent poor outcomes and complications that can require redo surgery. However, there is currently little evidence to show that these systems are better than conventional surgery. Now, for the first time, robots will have their surgical skills put to the test as researchers trial their use in hip replacement surgery. Pitting them against their human counterparts, the aim is to determine whether using robots results in better outcomes from hip replacement surgery.

The world-first RACER-Hip Study to be run jointly by the University of Warwick (Coventry, UK) and the Royal Orthopedic Hospital Birmingham (Birmingham, UK) will give new insight into the value of robotic assisted surgery. The RACER-Hip joins the RACER-Knee study which began recruitment 12 months ago and is helping answer the same questions for knee replacement surgery. For the RACER-Hip Study, equal numbers of participants will be randomized to each treatment group to find out which surgical technique results in better outcomes. This will include asking questions about people’s ability to complete activities and their quality of life in the long-term and will also find out which method provides the best value.

“Robotic technology has the potential to revolutionize hip replacement surgery, however the first step to this is understanding whether it can help enhance the care surgeons provide,” said Dr. Peter Wall, a surgeon from the Royal Orthopedic Hospital Birmingham which will be leading the study.

“The research will help orthopedic surgeons across the world to better understand the most effective tools for performing hip replacement surgery and ensure the very best outcomes for their patients,” added Professor Ed Davis, from the Royal Orthopedic Hospital Birmingham.

Related Links:
University of Warwick
Royal Orthopedic Hospital Birmingham 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First ECMO System Integrated with Non-Invasive Blood Sensor Technology to Treat ...
Game-Changing Technology Uses Live X-Ray Images for Guiding Endovascular Surgery
Smart Orthopedic Implants Support Healing and Repair of Injured Bones
Image: PMX is indicated for patients with sepsis and endotoxemia or suspected gram negative infection (Photo courtesy of Spectral Medical)

Breakthrough Device Combined With Rapid Diagnostic Test Could Represent Future of Sepsis Care

Sepsis is a life threatening condition caused by the body’s response to bacterial products such as endotoxin. Sepsis is a challenging disease affecting millions worldwide, and if not recognized early and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE