We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
14 Mar 2023 - 17 Mar 2023
EMIM 2023 – 18th European Molecular Imaging Meeting
16 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
ExpoMED Eurasia 2023
17 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
32nd Medicall Expo

Robot-Assisted Needle Positioning in CT-Guided Procedures Improves Accuracy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: The ANT-C system uses CT-scan images to automate needle path planning and needle targeting (Photo courtesy of NDR Medical)
Image: The ANT-C system uses CT-scan images to automate needle path planning and needle targeting (Photo courtesy of NDR Medical)

Percutaneous image-guided needle interventions are generally performed for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, such as biopsies and ablations. In such procedures, the interventional radiologist (IR) usually performs a freehand needle positioning using imaging modalities, such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, or computed tomography (CT). It can be challenging to achieve accurate needle positioning, especially in out-of-plane approaches. Over the past decades, robots have been developed to improve the precision of needle positioning. To improve needle positioning accuracy, robotic systems have been developed over the past few decades. For their effective application in clinical practice, these robotic systems must support a wide range of entry points and needle path angles that allow for optimal trajectory choices. In addition to accurate needle positioning, robotic systems may also offer the potential for reduced radiation exposure and shorter procedure times, irrespective of the practitioner's experience. Now, a new study has found that robotic assistance for needle positioning during CT-guided biopsy increases accuracy without increasing procedure times.

During procedures requiring needle positioning, robot assistance results in fewer adjustments in comparison to freehand techniques, even for seasoned interventional radiologists, according to the findings of a study by researchers at Radboud University Medical Center (Nijmegen, The Netherlands). For this study, the researchers used NDR Medical Technology’s (Singapore) ANT-C system that is designed to plan needle trajectory and orient physicians to insert needles manually with great accuracy. ANT-C is not a floor-mounted system, allowing it to be used with any CT scanner, and can also help position multiple needles based on just one scan.

Experts utilized an abdominal phantom to compare robot-assisted needle placements with those executed by an interventional radiology fellow and an experienced interventional radiologist. The analysis involved a total of 12 positionings. According to the results, the robot system significantly improved the number of successful needle targets (20/24 vs. 14/24), while providing greater precision, requiring fewer adjustments in contrast to freehand positioning. There was no significant difference in procedure times between the two methods (19.5 ± 9.2 minutes with robotic assistance vs. 21.0 ± 6.9 minutes freehand). Although the fellow experienced more significant benefits from the assistance, both providers' performance showed improvement with the use of the robotic system.

The researchers acknowledge that the ANT-C system is technically feasible and provides potential for use in clinical settings. However, more research is required to assess whether robotic assistance can improve outcomes and its impact on radiation dose in human patients. While there is a high likelihood that robot assistance can enhance accuracy, speed up procedures and lower radiation exposure, other factors need to be evaluated before its implementation. Factors such as installation, sterilization, and costs can vary widely based on the type of system used. Therefore, the researchers have emphasized the importance of evaluating these adjunct factors.

Related Links:
Radboud University Medical Center
NDR Medical Technology

Visit expo >
New
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Mobile DR System
uDR 380i Pro
New
Electrical Suction Machine
TR-23CII
New
Portable Color Doppler Ultrasound System
PL-6018

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Biodegradable Health Sensors Could Revolutionize Health Monitoring Technology...
New Cell Therapy Offers Potential Treatment Option for Patients with Chronic Heart...
Enterprise-Grade Digital Stethoscope Platform Brings Non-Invasive Heart Disease ...
Image: The MitraClip system is the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Reduces Hospitalization, Improves Survival in Heart Failure Patients

Left ventricular cardiomyopathy is the most common type of heart failure in which the heart’s main chamber (the left ventricle) becomes enlarged and incapable of properly pumping blood out of the heart.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented...
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
Image: New real-time PCR platform will detect infectious diseases in POC settings (Photo courtesy of Co-Diagnostics)

Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR

A new real-time PCR platform aims to disrupt the molecular diagnostics status quo by bringing revolutionary lab-grade PCR testing capabilities - the gold standard in infectious disease testing -into homes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE