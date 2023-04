Wearable Headset with ‘Surgeon’s Eye View’ Brings AR into Operating Room

A new wearable headset allows surgeons to stream their first-person perspective of procedures in real-time, providing remote viewers with an unprecedented level of closeness. The headset features a 4K camera and microphone, enabling those outside of the operating room (OR) to have an unobstructed, first-person view of the surgery as it unfolds, and engage with the surgeon in real-time.

Proximie (London, UK) has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of the PxLens. This innovative wearable headset with comfortable head-mounting allows surgeons to share their first-person view during open surgeries and minimally invasive procedures. Remote participants can benefit from observing high-definition images and real-time videos of the surgery, enabling them to learn from new surgical techniques and provide advice if necessary. All the procedures are recorded, stored and secured within the Proximie platform, allowing for later analysis and sharing.

PxLens functions as a camera that gets as close to the surgeon's eyes as possible, providing remote viewers with the same perspective as the surgeon. This is a significant improvement over previous OR cameras, which had limitations due to movement in the OR and placement restrictions. Overhead cameras needed to be repositioned due to movement in the OR, and placement was limited. PxLens ensures that the view is never obstructed by someone's shoulder or if the operating site is not visible from an overhead camera, as the camera is positioned next to the surgeon's eye. Remote viewers can even collaborate by adding annotations or screen sharing from their remote location.

The Proximie mobile app can be used to connect the PxLens to commence a session. With just a phone and a PxLens, users can start a session within minutes, without requiring any additional equipment. The surgeon can easily initiate the session by scanning a QR code on the mobile or web app while wearing the PxLens. Once connected, the phone can be put away as all necessary processes take place within the PxLens, maximizing ease of use.

PxLens has been developed to seamlessly integrate into a surgeon's everyday workflow, with hands-free control through voice commands and a streamlined streaming process. Proximie is designed to function with low latency and is capable of operating efficiently on low bandwidth networks. To ensure reliable streaming, PxLens can be deployed on both private Wi-Fi networks and remote areas with limited connectivity, as not all hospitals have 5G connectivity. PxLens can securely record and store procedural videos through Proximie's Content Management capabilities. Surgeons can create a library of their own content, analyze OR practices to improve patient safety and productivity, and easily share their recordings with others.

Proximie is investigating the potential to extend the application of PxLens beyond the operating room by leveraging its lightweight design. One such possibility is to integrate PxLens into ambulances, allowing paramedics to connect with hospital experts remotely and receive real-time guidance on how to stabilize patients while in transit. PxLens also has potential in training cross-functional teams, with multiple devices used in the same session to provide or receive instruction independently, benefiting both surgeons and their staff.

“The PxLens is another step on Proximie's journey to help surgeons deliver effective and efficient care,” said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie. “It provides an insightful first-person perspective and helps make the recording and sharing of procedures ubiquitous. This improves patient care, training, skills development, and overall surgical efficiency.”

Related Links:

Proximie