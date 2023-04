Wire-Free Soft Tissue Localization Technology Ensures Precise Marking of Lesions for Surgical Removal

A new technology that is more accurate as well as kinder to patients is replacing traditional methods of marking tumors while also improving efficiencies of radiology and surgery departments by 30-40%.

MOLLI Surgical Inc. (Toronto, ON, Canada) has launched MOLLI 2 and MOLLI re.markable, which includes the industry’s first tool to mark lesions accurately. MOLLI 2 is an evolution of the company’s award-winning lesion localization platform technology that adopts the latest advancements in magnetic technology for localizing with accuracy and specificity, resulting in a better patient experience as compared to traditional wire and other localization options. MOLLI has now incorporated new directional feedback into its Wand and Tablet display, making it simpler, and more intuitive and precise than ever.

MOLLI re.markable is a revolutionary new tool designed to help physicians mark lesions accurately by enabling radiologists and surgeons to reposition a localization marker with the least impact or discomfort for patients. In case the original placement was suboptimal, the localization marker can be removed without the need for performing invasive surgery or using a large biopsy needle. This tool is the first of its kind as other localization markers on the market do not allow for similar removal.

