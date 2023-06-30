Implantable Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump Delivers Targeted Chemotherapy for Inoperable Tumors

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Battery-Free, AI-Enabled Sensor Patch Measures Biomarkers to Monitor Wound Healing Status
- Device Capable of Reading Multiple Cardiac Vital Signs Offers Smarter Way to Monitor Critical Care Patients
- First-of-Its-Kind Wearable Patch Wirelessly Detects C-Reactive Protein In Sweat
- Next-Generation Smart Guidewire to Transform Stroke Treatment
- Wearable Sensor Detects Early Signs of Endocrine Diseases More Accurately Than Existing Tests
- Breakthrough Technology Reduces Bacteria and Deadly Infection in Medical Implants
- Quick Healing Bone Scaffold Could Be a Game-Changer in Tissue Regeneration
- Biodegradable Implants Made from New Hydrogel Could Aid Cartilage Regeneration
- Wearable Device Could Improve ‘Tactile’ Sensitivity during Robotic Surgery
- Augmented Reality App to Help Surgeons Identify Organs for Transplant
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
- Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
- Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
- Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time Disease Detection
- Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at Patient Side
- Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis Triage in ED
- Game-Changing 10-Minute POC PCR Testing Platform Delivers Lab-Quality Results
- First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before Symptoms Present
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
