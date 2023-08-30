We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Biodegradable Balloon to Revolutionize Rectal Protection from Toxicity during Prostate Cancer Radiation Therapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: The BioProtect Balloon Spacer protects adjacent healthy tissues from harmful radiation (Photo courtesy of BioProtect)
Image: The BioProtect Balloon Spacer protects adjacent healthy tissues from harmful radiation (Photo courtesy of BioProtect)

Prostate cancer stands as the most common non-skin cancer detected in men and ranks as the second leading cause of male cancer-related deaths, following lung cancer. With a prevalence of 1 in 9 men receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, over 1.4 million men are globally diagnosed annually. The course of prostate cancer treatment hinges on various factors including cancer growth rate, extent of spread, overall patient health, and potential treatment benefits or side effects. Treatment options like surgery or radiation may be recommended based on evolving test results. However, prostate radiation therapy often leads to a concerning issue – rectal toxicity, a consequence of the close proximity between the prostate and rectum. Despite advanced technology and precise planning, prostate movement during sessions exposes parts of the rectal wall to high radiation doses, resulting in rectal toxicity or proctitis. Hence, there is a strong need for a solution that protects the rectum from the detrimental effects of high-dose radiation. Now, a biodegradable balloon dramatically reduces the chance of rectal toxicity by protecting the adjacent healthy tissues from harmful radiation, thereby minimizing adverse procedural events.

BioProtect Ltd.’s (Tzur Yigal, Israel) BioProtect Balloon Implant System is an implantable, biodegradable balloon that creates a defined, enclosed distance to minimize radiation exposure to the rectum during prostate radiation therapy. Through its distinct design, the new generation balloon achieves up to 18mm separation between the rectal wall and the treatment area prior to initiating radiation therapy. The implantation process involves a minimally invasive, needle-free insertion technique for guiding the balloon using ultrasound with either local or general anesthesia. Once in place between the prostate and rectum, the balloon is filled with sterile saline and positioned to achieve its final, well-defined configuration.

By maintaining a consistent separation between the prostate and rectum, the balloon remains visible across various imaging modalities including CT, MRI, and ultrasound. It forms a protective barrier, allowing for safe radiation therapy. The balloon maintains its size and shape within the body throughout the radiation course, naturally biodegrading over time (typically within six months after implantation), thus negating the need for a separate removal procedure. The BioProtect Balloon Implant System has received clearance from the US FDA.

"We believe that our balloon has the potential to revolutionize rectal protection from toxicity during prostate cancer radiation therapy," said Itay Barnea, CEO of BioProtect. "Not only does it provide better protection to healthy organs, it also supports dose escalation and hypofractionation, which are leading trends in prostate cancer radiation therapy."

Related Links:
BioProtect Ltd. 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit
New
Cart-Based Ultrasound System
SonoMax 9
New
Digital Single Channel ECG
ECG-11DII

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis

Over the past five decades, there has been a surge in cases of a specific type of esophageal and stomach cancer - esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma (GCA).... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Pocket-Sized Device Uses Heat Signatures and Bacterial Fluorescence to Identify ...
Pill Mimics Effects of Gastric Bypass Surgery to Offer Potential for Non-Invasive...
Temporary Organic Electrodes to Allow Implant and Removal of Bioelectronics without...
Image: Scientists have developed an ultra-thin battery powered by saline for smart contact lenses (Photo courtesy of NTU Singapore)

Smart Contact Lenses Powered by Micrometres-Thin Tear-Based Battery Can Flag Diseases

Advanced contact lenses, known as smart contact lenses, have the remarkable capability to display visible information on our corneas and facilitate access to augmented reality. These lenses serve multiple... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE