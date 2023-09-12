Mixed Reality Navigation System for Neurosurgery Provides GPS-Like Guidance with Millimetric Accuracy in Real Time

Improving the accuracy of neurosurgical procedures at the bedside has been a challenge due to the absence of an instant, real-time system to track and register a patient's movements. Typically, because these procedures are urgent, they're done freehand, which can lead to less-than-ideal catheter placements. Now, a mixed reality surgical navigation system offers a solution for precisely placing catheters in the brains of patients diagnosed with serious fluid accumulation and increased pressure.

The Zeta Cranial Navigation System from Zeta Surgical (Boston, MA, USA) is a mixed-reality navigation system for neurosurgery, offering surgeons "GPS-like" directions with millimeter-level accuracy. The system's computer vision engine continually updates multiple times per second to account for any patient movements, thereby maintaining high accuracy. Notably, Zeta can be used both within and outside traditional operating rooms, eliminating the requirement for general anesthesia and the immobilization of the patient's skull.

Zeta Surgical's platform technology enhances current surgical methods and opens up new possibilities for treating neurological disorders. The Zeta system is not just designed for complicated cranial surgeries; it also makes it feasible to perform more routine procedures in less expensive settings outside of standard operating rooms and without the need for general anesthesia. The system has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The FDA's market clearance of the Zeta Navigation system ushers in the next generation of innovation to neurosurgery,” said Dr. William Gormley, Chief Medical Officer of Zeta Surgical. “Like all paradigm changing innovations, Zeta will change the way we conceive of where we can perform neurosurgery within our hospitals and where in the world these hospitals can be."

Related Links:

Zeta Surgical