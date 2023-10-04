Next-Gen Insertable Cardiac Monitor Offers Long-Term Monitoring for Arrhythmias

A next-generation insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) uses enhanced detection algorithms for long-term monitoring of arrhythmias associated with conditions like atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke, and syncope.

Boston Scientific (Marlborough, MA, USA) has launched the LUX-Dx II+ ICM System which features two-stage algorithms to first identify and then confirm potential arrhythmias before sending an alert to healthcare providers. This ensures that the data clinicians receive is both reliable and useful for making treatment decisions. What's more, the device offers remote programming, allowing doctors and healthcare teams to modify detection settings and track symptoms without requiring a face-to-face consultation with the patient.

The dual-stage algorithms in the LUX-Dx II+ ICM System can be configured to spot various types of heart irregularities such as AF, atrial and ventricular tachycardia, bradycardia, and episodes of rhythm pause. These algorithms include a newly added feature for premature ventricular contraction (PVC) burden, designed to recognize arrhythmias whenever preset limits or guidelines are surpassed. The system also employs additional verification filters, including specific settings for nighttime that focus on bradycardia and pause incidents, aiming to eliminate false positives and irrelevant episodes. For enhanced patient experience, the system also offers a new app for easier and more streamlined remote monitoring.

“The LUX-Dx II+ ICM System builds on a strong foundation of cardiac diagnostic technologies at Boston Scientific to provide care teams with the necessary data for critical decision making,” said Scott Olson, senior vice president and president, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Diagnostics, Boston Scientific. “With enhanced and new diagnostic algorithms, physicians will receive timely, accurate and actionable insights to help them make clinically meaningful decisions.”

