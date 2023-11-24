Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers New Approach for Treatment of Hypertension

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, stands as a primary modifiable cause of heart attacks, strokes, and related fatalities, with high prevalence in underserved communities. Despite the existence of medications and lifestyle changes, achieving effective blood pressure control remains a significant challenge. This situation underscores the need for additional treatment options to improve blood pressure management.

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has introduced the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system, also referred to as the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, aimed at treating hypertension. This procedure represents a groundbreaking, minimally invasive approach that applies radiofrequency energy to the nerves located near the kidneys. These nerves, when overly active, can escalate blood pressure levels. During the procedure, the patient is sedated, and the doctor inserts a slender catheter into the artery leading to the kidney. The catheter delivers energy to the nerves to reduce their activity. After the treatment, the catheter is withdrawn, leaving no implants in the body.

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure has been demonstrated as both safe and effective, offering substantial and consistent blood pressure reductions. Patient involvement and collaborative decision-making are crucial in devising a hypertension management plan, including considering the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. Findings from a study conducted by Medtronic reveal that about one-third of patients might opt for an interventional treatment like the Symplicity procedure, given its blood pressure-lowering benefits and associated risks. The procedure has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Medtronic has begun its commercialization.

“High blood pressure is a global health issue, and patients need more options to manage their blood pressure,” said Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. “The approval of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure represents a significant milestone for physicians and patients in the treatment of hypertension."

