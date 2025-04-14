We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI-Generated Synthetic Scarred Hearts Aid Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
Image: The diffusion model was trained on real LGE-MRI distributions and generated synthetic fibrosis distributions from Gaussian noise (Photo courtesy of Frontiers, DOI: 10.3389/fcvm.2025.1512356)
Image: The diffusion model was trained on real LGE-MRI distributions and generated synthetic fibrosis distributions from Gaussian noise (Photo courtesy of Frontiers, DOI: 10.3389/fcvm.2025.1512356)

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common heart rhythm disorder, often linked to the development of fibrosis, which is the formation of scar tissue in the heart. This fibrosis typically arises due to aging, prolonged stress, or the AF condition itself. These areas of stiff, fibrous tissue can interfere with the heart's electrical system, leading to the irregular heartbeat characteristic of AF. Currently, the pattern and distribution of this scarring are assessed using specialized MRI scans known as LGE-MRI. The extent and location of fibrosis are critical factors that influence the effectiveness of AF treatments. A common treatment for AF is ablation, a procedure in which doctors intentionally create small, controlled scars to block abnormal electrical signals. However, success rates for ablation vary, and predicting the most effective approach for individual patients remains a significant challenge. Despite the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting treatment outcomes, its progress has been limited due to the lack of high-quality patient imaging data.

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL, London, UK) have developed an AI tool designed to generate synthetic, yet medically accurate, models of fibrotic heart tissue. This innovation could assist in treatment planning for patients with AF. The study, published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, has the potential to offer more personalized care for AF patients. Using an advanced diffusion model, the research team created synthetic fibrosis distributions that closely mirrored real patient data. When these AI-generated patterns were applied to 3D heart models and tested against various ablation techniques, the resulting predictions proved nearly as accurate as those derived from actual patient data.

One key advantage of this approach is that it ensures patient privacy while enabling researchers to explore a broader range of cardiac scenarios than traditional methods permit. The findings underscore AI's growing role as a supportive tool in clinical settings rather than a decision-making entity. Given that AF affects millions of people globally and that ablation procedures fail in about half of the cases, this technology could significantly reduce the need for repeat procedures. Moreover, the AI method addresses two important healthcare challenges: the limited availability of patient data and the ethical need to protect sensitive medical information.

“We’re very excited about this research as it addresses the challenge of limited clinical data for cardiac digital twin models,” said Dr. Caroline Roney of QMUL, lead author of the study. “Our key development enables large scale in silico trials and patient-specific modeling aimed at creating more personalized treatments for atrial fibrillation patients.”

“This isn't about replacing doctors' judgement,” added first author Dr. Alexander Zolotarev of QMUL. “It's about providing clinicians with a sophisticated simulator – allowing them to test different treatment approaches on a digital model of each patient's unique heart structure before performing the actual procedure.”

