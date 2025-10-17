Revolutionary Nano Bone Material to Accelerate Surgery and Healing

Treating large segmental bone defects typically requires bone grafting, which often involves autografts or allografts that are scarce and carry significant risks such as donor-site complications, infection, and immune rejection. More...

Traditional calcium phosphate bone materials provide rigidity but lack elasticity and compressive strength comparable to cortical bone, making them prone to fracturing and structural collapse under daily mechanical loads. To address these limitations, researchers have now developed a novel elastic calcium phosphate material that mimics the structure of human bone and—according to experimental results—provides robust mechanical support and accelerates healing in bone-defect cases.

The material, developed by researchers at the University of Hong Kong’s LKS Faculty of Medicine (HKUMed, Hong Kong SAR, China), has been described as a nano-artificial bone material or “nano bone cement” based on calcium phosphate cement (CPC). The researchers used nano-cluster anchoring technology to integrate the mechanical properties of organic flexible components with inorganic rigid phases, producing a CPC that exhibits exceptional elasticity, toughness, and strength. The formulation can be freely shaped before hardening, includes elastic microspheres that expand after absorbing water to auto-fill defects, and forms a porous structure that promotes cell adhesion and tissue integration.

Research and experimental results published in the journal Nature Communications show the new nanomaterial’s mechanical properties are closer to natural bone, maintaining maximum compressive strength after water uptake while also exhibiting elasticity not found in current bone substitutes. The porous architecture created by the material supports cell adhesion and bone tissue regeneration, and the authors report streamlined surgical handling because defects can be automatically filled by the expanding microspheres.

The research team plans to apply the technology to repair large segmental bone defects with the aim of speeding patient recovery, simplifying procedures, and improving clinical outcomes. Potential applications extend beyond orthopedics to neurosurgery and dentistry, and the material’s ability to be shaped intraoperatively and to promote integration could reduce operation time and improve stability in complex reconstructions.

‘Our goal is to mimic the structure of natural bone, and this innovative nanomaterial closely resembles human bone. Its mechanical properties are closer to those of natural bone, thus enhancing patient comfort and mobility. It can be shaped into any form before the hardening stage, making it particularly suitable for repairing irregularly shaped or complex bone defects.’

“The new technology significantly simplifies surgical procedures and reduces overall operation time,” said Professor Kelvin Yeung Wai-kwok, project leader of the research. “The material demonstrates exceptional strength, toughness and superior biocompatible properties and offers a more flexible, safe and efficient solution for orthopedic and reconstructive surgery.”

Related Links:

HKUMed