Novel Cervical Dilator Effortlessly Accesses Uterine Cavities

An innovative cervical dilator uses balloon technology to provide gentle and seamless dilation of the uterus during gynecologic procedures.The Hologic (Bedford, MA, USA) Definity cervical dilator catheter system comes in multiple sizes (5, 7, and 9 mm) to accommodate a wide variety of procedures where cervical softening and dilation is desired, such as in the treatment of cervical stenosis, intrauterine device (IUD) placement and removal, placement of instruments for intrauterine radiotherapy, endometrial biopsy, global endometrial ablation, uterine tissue removal, uterine curettage, diagnostic hysteroscopy, operative hysteroscopy, and more. The device is not intended for use in the induction of labor.With the aid of SureAccess balloon technology, the Definity dilator can effortlessly access uterine cavities without requiring the use of a tenaculum, thus lessening patient discomfort and reducing risk of perforation during dilation. The design also eliminates multiple passes and minimizes false tracking, resulting in reduced injury to the cervix, even in patients with complex or challenging cervical anatomy. The Definity dilator was developed in partnership with CrossBay Medical (San Francisco, CA, USA).“Physicians have been relying on dilation technology that is mostly unchanged from the original cervical dilator invented in 1879. We’re committed to identifying unmet needs of our customers and are proud to deliver significant advancements to one of the most commonly used devices in gynecology,” said Lucas Churchill, of Hologic. “In addition, the Definity dilator is a great example of our ability to leverage strategic partnerships to deliver technological innovations that advance women’s health.”“Physicians frequently encounter variable cervical anatomy, which can create risk and increase discomfort for patients and time delay with procedures,” said Edward Evantash, MD, medical director and vice president of global medical affairs at Hologic. “The Definity dilator is an innovative alternative to fixed size dilators for a range of intrauterine procedures. This gives physicians more confidence in the dilation process so they can focus on their procedures, not accessing the cavity.”