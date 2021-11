SIUI Exhibits its Latest Apogee 6 Series of Top-Notch Color Doppler Ultrasound Imaging Solutions at MEDICA 2021

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI; Guangdong, China) exhibited its latest Apogee 6 series of top-notch color Doppler ultrasound imaging solutions at MEDICA 2021.

SIUI’s Apogee 6 series includes the Apogee 6200, Apogee 6300 and Apogee 6500 color Doppler ultrasound systems. The Apogee 6200 ultrasound system provides comprehensive diagnostic solutions with outstanding performance for cardiac, abdominal, vascular, musculoskeletal, urology, and OB/GYN clinical applications. The Apogee 6300 ultrasound system is a mid-high end color Doppler imaging system for general purpose that is powered by SIUI’s brand new platform Realview+. It supports confident decision-making with exceptional images, ready measurement tools and efficient workflow. The Apogee 6500 is a high-end ultrasound system endowed with RealView+ that makes it capable of supporting next-level imaging experience and solutions to meet the diagnostic challenge. RealView+ embodies enhanced scanning efficiency and user-oriented commitment. Advanced imaging technology is employed to present significantly updated image quality at faster response speed, while streamlined workflow improves manipulation comfort.

Among other products, SIUI also exhibited the CTS-8800 Plus portable ultrasound system featuring a 15-inch medical LCD, optional built-in lithium battery and enhanced B/W images. The CTS-8800 Plus features speckle reduction technology that assists in reducing noise and artifacts, purifying tissue shading and edging, and improving contrast resolution and identification of early tissue/structure lesion. In addition, SIUI highlighted its integrated portable DR system that is versatile and always ready to go. Eco-friendly and user-oriented, its multi-level leak-proof design ensures high image quality with low power and low radiation intensity, while its compact and splash proof design enables operation in different environments.

