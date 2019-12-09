We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




Automated Modelling Synthesizes Brain Scan Templates

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: On-demand brain scan templates of various ages generated using the joint CNN platform (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: On-demand brain scan templates of various ages generated using the joint CNN platform (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Automated neural network models accelerate the creation and customization of conditional atlases used in medical-image analysis.

Developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) and Cornell University (Cornell; Ithaca, NY, USA), the probabilistic model is based on one conditional neural network (CNN) that yields either universal or conditional templates, and another CNN that provides efficient alignment of the images to templates. The joint CNN is fed a random image from a dataset encoded with desired patient attributes; from that, it estimates an attribute-conditional atlas. The second CNN aligns the estimated atlas with the input image, generating a deformation field, which is then used to train a loss function to reduce deviations from a given value, thus learning to minimize differences between the learned atlas and each image.

The networks continuously refine the atlas to smoothly align to any given image across the dataset. The result is an atlas that has learned how specific attributes, such as age, sex, and disease, correlate to structural variations across all images in a dataset. By plugging new patient attributes into the function, it leverages all learned information across the dataset to synthesize an on-demand atlas, even if that attribute data is missing or scarce in the dataset. The study was presented at the annual conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, held during December 2019 in Vancouver (Canada).

“A big dream is to build one function that can generate conditional atlases for any subpopulation, spanning birth to 90 years old. Researchers could log into a webpage, input an age, sex, diseases, and other parameters, and get an on-demand conditional atlas,” said lead author and study presenter Adrian Dalca, PhD, of MIT. “That would be wonderful, because everyone can refer to this one function as a single universal atlas reference. Atlases are central to many medical image analyses; this method can build a lot more of them, and build conditional ones as well.”

Traditional atlas-building methods run lengthy, iterative optimization processes on all images in a dataset. For example, they align all 3D brain scans to an initial (often blurry) atlas, and compute a new average image from the aligned scans. They repeat this iterative process for all images. This computes a final atlas that minimizes the extent to which all scans in the dataset must deform to match the atlas. Doing this process for patient subpopulations can be complex and imprecise if there isn't enough data available.

The atlases are available online at the MIT VoxelMorph library.

Related Links:
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cornell University
VoxelMorph library



Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Device Aids Wound Management
Vibro-Acoustic Air Pressure System Clears the Airways
Suspended Animation Successfully Induced in Surgical Patient
Image: A small patch help monitor patients vital signs remotely (Photo courtesy of VivaLNK)

Reusable ECG Patch Analyzes Human Vitals and Biometrics

A novel wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) patch combines multiple vitals and biometrics into a single platform for continuous patient monitoring. Weighing just 7.5 grams, the VivaLNK (Campbell, CA, USA)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Meshes Impregnated with Manuka Honey Fight Infections
New System Facilitates Tympanostomy Tube Delivery
Low Profile Stent Graft Aids Patients with Aortic Disease
Image: Bariatric surgery can reverse heart dysfunction (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Bariatric Surgery Reverses Subclinical Heart Disease

A new study suggests that weight loss surgery can benefit subclinical myocardial function in the severely obese, both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). Researchers at the Quebec Heart and Lung... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Robotic Entities Could Improve Institutional Quality of Care
Image: Sensory insoles can monitor developing diabetic foot ulcers (Photo courtesy of Orpyx)

Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Novel insoles assist management and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. The Orpyx (Calgary, Canada) SI Sensory Insoles with remote... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
ZOLL Medical Completes Acquisition of Cardiac Science
Image: IoT applications offer advantages to health care providers and patients, which can greatly improve healthcare options and services (Photo courtesy of Datafloq).

IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2023

The global IoT-enabled healthcare equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 29.9% annually from USD 18.8 billion in 2018 to USD 69.7 billion in 2023, driven by digitization during the forecast period.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE