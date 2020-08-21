We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI Vital For Rapid Identification of Drugs That Can Be Repurposed To Combat COVID-19, Says New Report

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Aug 2020
Illustration
Artificial intelligence (AI) offers significant promise for biopharmaceutical companies to speed up the drug repurposing process for finding new therapies to treat COVID-19, according to a new report.

The COVID-19 Executive Briefing report by GlobalData (London, UK; www.globaldata.com), a research, consulting and events firm, states that drug repurposing is among the fastest and safest methods to seek new therapies for the treatment of COVID-19, as the drugs are already being used for treating various existing conditions, thus reducing the possibility of adverse reactions. AI technologies are expected to play a significant role in allowing biopharmaceutical companies to shorten the time required for pre-clinical drug identification and design process.

The Innovation Explorer database of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Center has revealed how AI startups are helping identify suitable molecules that target COVID-19. For instance, BenevolentAI, a startup, is using its AI-based drug discovery platform to identify drugs that have the potential to disrupt selected viral entry pathways of COVID-19, thereby preventing the virus from replicating. Another startup Elix has harnessed various neural networks in order to predict the chemical properties of molecules with the capacity to neutralize COVID-19. Similarly, Gero, a startup, has leveraged AI to rapidly screen existing drug molecules for the treatment of COVID-19. Additionally, other startups such as Repurpose.AI and Atomwise are entering into partnerships with global research institutes to utilize their AI-powered predictive models for locating new drug molecules for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Typically developing a new drug takes almost a decade and costs anywhere between $2 billion to USD 3 billion,” said Venkata Naveen, Senior Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData. “But now biopharmaceutical companies are in dire need to accelerate the entire drug development process given that COVID-19 cases and deaths are mounting every day. Under these circumstances, AI technologies allow companies to significantly shorten the pre-clinical drug identification and design process from several years to a few days or months.”

Related Links:

GlobalData


