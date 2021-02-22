Cardiac CT Algorithm Quantifies Aortic Valve Calcium

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- D614G Mutation Makes SARS-CoV-2 Up to Eight Times More Infectious than Initial Virus that Originated in China
- Advanced X-Ray Imaging Technique for Detecting Breast Cancer Could Also Diagnose COVID-19
- Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Predicts Individual Mortality Risk for COVID-19 Patients
- Breakthrough Respiration Treatment to Be Used on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
- Bio-Aerosol Collection and Identification System Capable of Detecting SARS-CoV-2 in Air