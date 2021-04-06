We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




AI Algorithm Automates Cystic Fibrosis CT Scan Analysis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Apr 2021
Print article
Image: Original CT scan (L) and Pragma-AI overlay heat map (R) in the lungs of a CF patient and healthy control (Photo courtesy of Thirona)
Image: Original CT scan (L) and Pragma-AI overlay heat map (R) in the lungs of a CF patient and healthy control (Photo courtesy of Thirona)
A new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can analyze CT scans of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients in several seconds, without human interference.

The Thirona (Nijmegen, The Netherlands) Pragma-AI is designed to automatically identify lung abnormalities related to CF, such as collapsed lung tissue and abnormal airways. Sensitive, objective information on the pattern and extent of CF lung disease is immediately available, helping clinicians monitor disease progression and supporting clinical treatment planning. Pragma-AI is part of the company’s LungQ quantification software package, which precisely detects emphysematous regions in the lungs, air-trapping, airway morphology, and fissure completeness.

“Artificial intelligence algorithms make medical image analysis easier, more accurate and more effective; but it is hard work. Developing an algorithm that works as well as, and sometimes even better than a clinician, takes time,” said Eva van Rikxoort, Managing Director of Thirona. “The algorithm will be able to quickly and accurately detect bronchiectasis and mucous quantifications in very young patients with CF, making personalized treatment easier.”

“These developments pave the way for using the PRAGMA method in both clinical trials and clinical care. It allows for large scale investigation of CF lung disease in both research studies and clinical trials. This is a crucial component in the evaluation of new expensive treatment options for patients suffering from CF,” said Professor Harm Tiddens, MD, of Erasmus Medical Center (Rotterdam, The Netherlands). “CF patient registries, collecting information on the health status of CF patients, have already shown interest in the PRAGMA-AI method.”

CF is an autosomal recessive genetic disorder that affects mainly the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, and intestine. It is characterized by abnormal transport of chloride and sodium across an epithelium, leading to thick, viscous secretions. The name refers to the characteristic scarring (fibrosis) and cyst formation within the pancreas, first recognized in the 1930’s. Difficulty breathing is the most serious symptom, resulting from frequent lung infections that are usually treated with antibiotics and other medications.

Related Links:
Thirona


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Illustration

Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study

A new study has determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can be an adjunct tool for breast ultrasound to reduce excessive lesion biopsy. Researchers at Peking University Third Hospital (Beijing,... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Wound Dressings Halve Change Frequency
Non-Invasive Ventilation Technology Allows Patient Communication
Immediate Angiography Linked to Improved Stroke Recovery
Image: The NObreath FeNO monitor measures airway inflammation (Photo courtesy of Bedfont Scientific)

Breath Monitor Optimizes Asthma Diagnosis and Management

A novel fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) monitor measures airway inflammation and improves asthma care. The Bedfont Scientific (Maidstone, United Kingdom) NObreath FeNO monitor is a handheld,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Lumbar Plating Solution Supports Lateral Spine Approach
Surgical Light Delivers Optimal Illumination Performance
Adaptable Seal Minimizes Aortic Manipulation During Anastomosis
Image: The C800 Electro-Hydraulic Operating Table (Photo courtesy of Mediland Enterprise)

Hydraulic OR Table Allows More Precise Surgeries

A novel surgical table enables flexible patient positioning using an intelligent speed control system that improves workflow and safety. The Mediland Enterprise (Kueishan, Taiwan) C800 Electro-Hydraulic... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Image: The Infyna Chic intermittent catheter in pink (Photo courtesy of Hollister)

Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage

A new intermittent catheter helps women who use them void comfortably and with a high level of discretion. The Hollister (Libertyville, IL, USA) Infyna Chic is a ready to use, disposable, 13 cm long... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wellbeing Management App Reduces Chronic Pain Symptoms
Exoskeleton Orthopedic Casts Form-Fit Human Anatomy
Therapeutic Device Reduces Disability Following Stroke
Image: A pair of MAC devices providing intermittent compression (Photo courtesy of Recovery Force)

Therapeutic Compression Device Supports Patient Mobility

A novel prophylaxis system provides intermittent compression to the lower leg and displays real-time patient mobility data. The Recovery Force (Fishers, IN, USA) Movement and Compressions (MAC) system... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE