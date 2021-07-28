New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT
- Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
- Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
- AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic and Reach USD 107.80 Billion by 2027
- Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Innovative Life-Saving Therapy with Remarkable Healing Properties Could Fulfill Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
- Cardiovascular Test Results Can Identify COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk of Death During Hospitalization
- CRISPR Breakthrough That Blocks SARS-CoV-2 Virus Replication Could Pave Way for New COVID-19 Treatment
- Abdominal CT Scans that Assess Body Composition of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Can Predict Adverse Outcomes
- Blood and Imaging Tests Can Be Used to Screen COVID-19 Patients Most at Risk of Heart Complications
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021