We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Unsupervised AI Model Accurately Predicts COVID-19 Patient's Survival Based on Chest CT Exams

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Aug 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
An "unsupervised" artificial intelligence (AI) model, or one trained without image annotations, can accurately predict the survival of COVID-19 patients on the basis of their chest computed tomography (CT) exams.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA, USA) have shown that the performance of their pix2surv algorithm based on CT images significantly outperformed those of existing laboratory tests and image-based visual and quantitative predictors in estimating the disease progression and mortality of COVID-19 patients. Thus, pix2surv offers a promising approach for performing image-based prognostic predictions.

Because of the rapid spread and wide range of the clinical manifestations of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), fast and accurate estimation of the disease progression and mortality is vital for the management of the patients. Currently available image-based prognostic predictors for patients with COVID-19 are largely limited to semi-automated schemes with manually designed features and supervised learning, and the survival analysis is largely limited to logistic regression. To resolve this problem, the researchers developed a weakly unsupervised conditional generative adversarial network, called pix2surv, which can be trained to estimate the time-to-event information for survival analysis directly from the chest CT images of a patient.

pix2surv enables the estimation of the distribution of the survival time directly from the chest CT images of patients. The model avoids the technical limitations of the previous image-based COVID-19 predictors, because the use of a fully automated conditional GAN makes it possible to train a complete image-based end-to-end survival analysis model for producing the time-to-event distribution directly from input chest CT images without an explicit segmentation or feature extraction efforts. Also, because of the use of weakly unsupervised learning, the annotation effort is reduced to the pairing of input training CT images with the corresponding observed survival time of the patient.

In their study the researchers showed that the prognostic performance of pix2surv based on chest CT images compares favorably with those of currently available laboratory tests and existing image-based visual and quantitative predictors in the estimation of the disease progression and mortality of COVID-19 patients. They also showed that the time-to-event information calculated by pix2surv based on chest CT images enables stratification of the patients into low- and high-risk groups by a wider margin than those of the other predictors. Thus, pix2surv offers a promising approach for performing image-based prognostic prediction for the management of COVID-19 patients.

Related Links:

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Hemostatic Bioadhesive Gel Stops Bleeding in Seconds
Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor for Waiting Rooms
Obesity Benefits Emergency General Surgery Patients
Image: The Augmented Respiration Technology (ART) 500 system (Photo courtesy of Inspira Technologies)

Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand

A stable polymeric microbubble (MB) platform that releases Oxygen (O2) on demand could help prevent blood clotting during dialysis and blood oxidation therapies. The Inspira Technologies (Ra'anana,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Connected Surgical System Enhances Patient Outcomes
Robotics Arthoplasty System Helps Restore Active Lifestyle
Innovative Implantable Occluder Treats Isolated ASDs
Image: The Vessi Medical bladder cryoablation system (Photo courtesy of Vessi Medical)

Cryotherapy System Treats Superficial Bladder Cancer

A minimally invasive cryoablation system offers a novel approach for the treatment of non muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The Vessi Medical (Misgav, Israel) minimally invasive cryotherapy solution... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Image: The Osmotic WBI allows self-administration of large and viscous drug doses (Photo courtesy of Subcuject)

Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency

A novel osmotic drive powers low-cost bolus injection technology that can be applied to a broad range of drugs. The Subcuject (Hellebaek, Denmark) Osmotic Wearable Bolus Injector (WBI) is a low-cost,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
Image: BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of `One-Stick Hospital Stay` (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE