We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Ultrasound Aids Diagnosis at the Bedside

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Aug 2021
Print article
The Kosmos Torso hand-held scanner and Bridge tablet (Photo courtesy of EchoNous)
The Kosmos Torso hand-held scanner and Bridge tablet (Photo courtesy of EchoNous)
A new point-of-care (POC) ultrasound system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software can produce high quality diagnostic images.

The EchoNous (Redmond, WA, USA) Kosmos system combines a lightweight, hand-held scanner called the Torso and a deep learning AI software platform. The Torso scanner is equipped with continuous-wave and pulsed-wave Doppler technology to perform ultrasound scans, and also features digital auscultation and an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) reader, allowing it to perform stethoscope and ECG readings as well as ultrasound imaging. It also guides users through the scanning process, providing animated diagrams and automated grading and labeling to ensure they capture the highest-quality images possible.

The data collected by the Torso are analyzed by AI algorithms installed on either the user’s own Android device (with the Kosmos app downloaded), or on the Kosmos Bridge, a preloaded tablet purchased from EchoNous. The AI platform automatically computes ejection fraction, stroke volume, and cardiac output from the heart readings in a matter of seconds. Features include IPX7 rating; B-mode, M-mode, and color Doppler imaging; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor; ECG leads; a binaural headset that provides high-fidelity analog signal conditioning, digitization, and processing; and high-quality sound and visual auscultation waveform display.

“For AI techniques to be useful in POC ultrasound, a data-rich image is required to avoid classic 'garbage-in, garbage-out' problems. For deep learning to be of actual value to medicine, we have, since the beginning, carefully listened to numerous leading clinicians as to how they want AI techniques delivered with ultrasound," said Niko Pagoulatos, PhD, co-founder of EchoNous. “Torso’s added ECG abilities prevent patients in coronary care units from needing to be transferred to echo labs, saving time and money.”

The exponential growth of POC ultrasound (POCUS) in the intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital clinical wards has been driven by mounting clinical evidence showing heightened patient safety and less risk of complication when key interventions are performed with ultrasound guidance at the POC, such as imaging the abdomen, heart, and lungs, and when guiding interventional procedures, such as nerve blocks and targeted injections.

Related Links:

EchoNous


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
Hemostatic Bioadhesive Gel Stops Bleeding in Seconds
Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor for Waiting Rooms
The BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic device helps manage HF (Photo courtesy of Biofourmis)

Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management

A new software medical application boosts traditional pharmacotherapy guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) in heart failure (HF) patients. The Biofourmis (Boston, MA, USA) BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Connected Surgical System Enhances Patient Outcomes
Robotics Arthoplasty System Helps Restore Active Lifestyle
Innovative Implantable Occluder Treats Isolated ASDs
Image: The Vessi Medical bladder cryoablation system (Photo courtesy of Vessi Medical)

Cryotherapy System Treats Superficial Bladder Cancer

A minimally invasive cryoablation system offers a novel approach for the treatment of non muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The Vessi Medical (Misgav, Israel) minimally invasive cryotherapy solution... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Image: The Osmotic WBI allows self-administration of large and viscous drug doses (Photo courtesy of Subcuject)

Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency

A novel osmotic drive powers low-cost bolus injection technology that can be applied to a broad range of drugs. The Subcuject (Hellebaek, Denmark) Osmotic Wearable Bolus Injector (WBI) is a low-cost,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
Image: BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of `One-Stick Hospital Stay` (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE