We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Chest X-ray AI Identifies Improper Breathing Tube Placement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jan 2022
Print article
Image: AI software identifies correct placement of breathing tubes (Photo courtesy of Qure.ai)
Image: AI software identifies correct placement of breathing tubes (Photo courtesy of Qure.ai)
An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm improves critical care management by assessing endotracheal and tracheostomy breathing tube (BT) placement.

The Qure.ai (Mumbai, India) qXR-BT standalone image analysis software is designed to analyze and determine the position of tip of a BT relative to the carina by generating a secondary digital chest X-ray image. It then automates measurements and provides the attending physician with a report on the tube’s positional accuracy in less than one minute. This enables clinicians to identify correct positioning and determine if extra attention is required. The algorithm is vendor-agnostic, and works on both portable and stationary X-ray machines.

The chest X-rays are sent to qXR-BT by means of transmission functions within the user’s picture archiving and communication system (PACS). Upon completion of processing, qXR-BT returns results to the user’s PACS or other user specified radiology software system or database in a PDF output that contains preview images that show segmented structures, outlined with a textual report describing the structures detected. The text report is restricted to the presence or absence of the breathing tubes and the carina as detected by the software.

In addition, qXR-BT outputs a digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) report, which consists of a single complete additional DICOM series for each input scan containing labeled overlays that indicate the location and extent of the segmentable structures, suitable for viewing in the PACS or radiology viewer. qXR-BT uses pre-trained convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to process the images.

“qXR-BT is expected to become a standard feature of any critical care framework, giving residents and junior clinicians more confidence in reliably measuring breathing tube placement in intubated patients,” said Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder of Qure.ai. “Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for mechanical ventilation in affected patients, the need for prompt assistance to an overburdened healthcare workforce is paramount.”

Studies have shown that up to 25% of patients intubated outside of the operating room (OR) have misplaced endotracheal tubes, which can lead to severe complications such as hyperinflation, pneumothorax, cardiac arrest, and death. Moreover, up to 45% of ICU patients, including 5-15% of COVID-19 patients, require intensive care surveillance and intubation for ventilatory support.

Related Links:
Qure.ai


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and...
Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries...
Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
Illustration

Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

A study has proposed essential new guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that can work in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The guidelines are based on the results of an original survey... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bionic Pacemaker That Reverses Heart Failure May Revolutionize How Heart Failure...
Algorithm-Integrated Implantable BCI Translates Paralyzed Patients' Thoughts into...
Simulation-Based Surgical Training Improves Surgeons’ Skills for More Complex Su...
Image: HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.)

Optimedic 2100 Series HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) 2100 Series HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System is leading the traditional endoscopic system industry into the new era of functional endoscopic system.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
AI-Powered Smart Stethoscope Can Screen for Heart Failure During Physical Exams
Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions
AI Predicts Cardiovascular Disease Before Patient Becomes Aware of Underlying Co...
Image: Professor Bo Håkansson undergoes VEMP testing using the B250 (Photo courtesy of Johan Bodell / Chalmers University of Technology)

Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness

A novel vibration device allows vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP) tests to be performed at lower frequencies and volume levels. Developed at Chalmers University of Technology (Göteborg,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2028 Due to Multiple...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market to Surpass USD 7.6 Billion in 2027 Due to ...
Global Hospital Information Systems Market to Be Driven by Rapid Technological E...
Illustration

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026 Due to Need for Lesser Complications in Surgeries

The global minimally invasive surgical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from USD 20.93 billion in 2020 to USD 28.54 billion by 2026, driven mainly by the increasing preference for... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE