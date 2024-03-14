AI Tool Helps Clinicians Prescribe Right Dose of Warfarin to Heart Surgery Patients

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Drug-Coated Balloons Offer Superior Treatment Option for Patients Undergoing Coronary Angioplasty
- Novel Left Ventricular Assist Device Could Provide Alternative Treatment Option to Cardiac Transplantation
- Electrochemical Sensor Monitors Urine Biomarkers of Neurological Diseases in Real Time
- Novel Endoscopic Sensor System Measures Faulty Gut Electrical Signals for Detection of GI Disorders
- Injectable Hydrogel Prevents Damage to Heart’s Right Ventricle Due To Chronic Pressure Overload
- Sprayable Gel to Make Minimally Invasive Surgeries Simpler and Safer
- High-Tech Paint Could Eliminate Need for Multiple Surgeries in Heart and Dialysis Patients
- Novel Biomaterial Combined with Unique Microsurgical Approach Speeds up Soft Tissue Recovery
- Nanosurgical Tool Performs Biopsy of Living Cell Repeatedly during Exposure to Cancer Treatment
- Tiny Wireless Bulbs Placed Inside Body Could Revolutionize Clinical Health Care
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
- Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
- 5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
