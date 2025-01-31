We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Tool Accurately Predicts Stroke Outcome for Better Carotid Surgery Decisions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
Image: The groundbreaking tool can transform outcomes for stroke intervention (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)
Image: The groundbreaking tool can transform outcomes for stroke intervention (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Stroke continues to be a significant global health concern, ranking as the second leading cause of mortality worldwide. Timely intervention is crucial for stroke patients, with carotid endarterectomy (CEA) and carotid artery stenting (CAS) being increasingly utilized in select cases of acute carotid-related stroke. In response to this, researchers have developed a predictive model that boasts a 93% accuracy rate in determining whether patients undergoing urgent carotid interventions will regain functional independence.

This innovative model, developed by researchers at Ochsner Health (New Orleans, LA, USA), employs a data-driven approach that integrates four key clinical metrics—stroke severity, frailty risk score, timing of intervention, and the use of thrombolysis. By combining these elements into a real-time decision-making tool, clinicians can proactively assess who will benefit from immediate surgery and who may require “pre-habilitation” to optimize surgical outcomes. The frailty risk score is integrated into the electronic medical record (EMR), alongside stroke severity and other pertinent data, providing a comprehensive view of the patient’s condition.

By leveraging this model, healthcare providers can tailor treatment strategies, optimize intervention timing, and ensure that the most suitable patients receive these complex procedures. The swift action required in stroke care makes it essential for clinicians to make informed decisions quickly. As highlighted in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, incorporating this predictive model into standard clinical workflows will equip healthcare teams with the tools needed to anticipate patient outcomes more accurately. This approach enables patient-centered care, enhancing short-term recoveries and improving long-term quality of life.

“Predicting a patient’s recovery potential with such reliability gives us an unprecedented level of confidence in our treatment decisions,” said Leo Seoane, MD, executive vice president and chief academic officer at Ochsner Health and founding dean for the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. “This innovation ensures that every patient receives the care best suited to their situation, further advancing our commitment to excellence.”

Ochsner Health

