PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that is helpful in the relief of musculoskeletal pain.Founded in 2013, Oceanus specializes in shockwave therapies for both clinical use and home use. The company aims to provide high quality yet cost-effective pain management and physiotherapy devices to the global market. Its core focus is on the manufacturing of high-quality wave therapy devices with its factory and quality management system certified to the ISO 13485 medical device manufacturing standard. Oceanus’s products are CE-certified and the company is registered with the FDA.Radial Pulse therapy utilizes a unique set of proprietary acoustic pressure waves that are delivered through the body and focused on the site of pain or injury. The PhysioPRO II from Oceanus stimulates the metabolism, enhances blood circulation, and can accelerate the healing process, allowing damaged tissues to regenerate and recover.Compact and portable, the PhysioPRO II can be controlled manually or remotely by app for phone or tablet and features a “Plug & play” system. It has a user-friendly interface and low cost of ownership and comes with pre-programmed therapy protocols for radial and ulnar epicondylitis, tendinitis of the shoulder, acute calcific tendinitis of the shoulder, post muscular injury, patellar tendinopathy, achillodynia, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, myofascial trigger point therapy – neck, myofascial trigger point therapy – back, trochanteric bursitis, periostitis/shin splints, Dupuytren`s disease and thumb basal joint arthritis/rhizarthritis.