We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Mar 2020
Print article
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)
Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that is helpful in the relief of musculoskeletal pain.

Founded in 2013, Oceanus specializes in shockwave therapies for both clinical use and home use. The company aims to provide high quality yet cost-effective pain management and physiotherapy devices to the global market. Its core focus is on the manufacturing of high-quality wave therapy devices with its factory and quality management system certified to the ISO 13485 medical device manufacturing standard. Oceanus’s products are CE-certified and the company is registered with the FDA.

Radial Pulse therapy utilizes a unique set of proprietary acoustic pressure waves that are delivered through the body and focused on the site of pain or injury. The PhysioPRO II from Oceanus stimulates the metabolism, enhances blood circulation, and can accelerate the healing process, allowing damaged tissues to regenerate and recover.

Compact and portable, the PhysioPRO II can be controlled manually or remotely by app for phone or tablet and features a “Plug & play” system. It has a user-friendly interface and low cost of ownership and comes with pre-programmed therapy protocols for radial and ulnar epicondylitis, tendinitis of the shoulder, acute calcific tendinitis of the shoulder, post muscular injury, patellar tendinopathy, achillodynia, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, myofascial trigger point therapy – neck, myofascial trigger point therapy – back, trochanteric bursitis, periostitis/shin splints, Dupuytren`s disease and thumb basal joint arthritis/rhizarthritis.

Related Links:
Oceanus Medical Systems


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Biocontainment System Isolates Corona Victims During Transport
Peritoneal Dialysis and Hemodialysis Show Similar Survival Rates
Wearable Radar Sensor Measures Blood Pressure Continuously
Image: The Novalung extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system (Photo courtesy of FMCNA)

ECMO Treats Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure

An innovative heart and lung support system permits long-term acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure treatment. The Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA; Waltham, MA, USA) Novalung extracorporeal... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Centrifugal System Concentrates PRP from Blood
Yarn Made from Human Tissue Helps Repair Wounds
Ultrasound Thalamotomy Relieves Parkinson's Disease Tremors
Image: The SI Joint Fusion System (Photo courtesy of Genesys Spine)

Dual Threaded Implant Enables Sacroiliac Joint Bony Fusion

A novel fusion system consists of partially and fully threaded implants designed to secure the sacroiliac (SI) joint and minimize micro-motion. The Genesys Spine (Austin, TX, USA) Sacroiliac Joint Fusion... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE