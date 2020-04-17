We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ATS 2020 - International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
17 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ECO-ICO 2020 – European and International Congress on Obesity

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Apr 2020
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
The global multiparameter patient monitoring market was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018-2026 to reach a value of USD 4.01 billion by 2026, driven primarily by the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes in the developed and developing regions. Additionally, endocrine diseases such as diabetes and hyperthyroidism have been infecting people in the emerging economies, leading to chronic conditions requiring the governance of vital parameters. The rising geriatric population is also liable to succumb to diseases such as cancer and diabetes, thus further aiding the market growth. The need for accurate analysis of patients in real-time and continuous technological advancements are also expected to propel the market growth over the coming years.

These are the latest findings of Polaris Market Research (New York, NY, USA), a worldwide market research and consulting organization.

On the basis of device, the fixed patient recovery monitor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market players, such as GE Healthcare and Medtronic, offer high-caliber instruments that enable accuracy on various parameters such as ECG, IBP and many more. Additionally, portable monitors have made life easy for patients and doctors as well, by helping monitor patient recovery more accurately and can also be set up at home or in hospital, thereby driving the multiparameter patient monitoring devices market.

Based on acuity level, the adoption of high acuity monitor systems will continue in hospitals and clinics due to their integration with advanced technology. Low acuity monitor systems are also expected to scale market highs due to the low cost of such devices. In terms of end use, the geriatric population is expected to be a significant growth driver of the multiparameter patient monitoring market as elderly and convalescing patients are finding it difficult to ward off the onset of chronic diseases, thus requiring monitoring at every step. Based on application, cardiology is expected to be the dominating segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Geographically, North America currently dominates the global multiparameter patient monitoring market due to high awareness and a positive regulatory scenario in the region. The Indian multiparameter devices market is also witnessing encouraging growth due to high demand in intensive care units and is expected to be fueled by a rise in the elderly population suffering from chronic diseases.

The need for robust medical monitoring devices and technology has led to the development of intelligent diagnosis techniques which can accurately analyze the patient’s health with the help of physiological parameter in real-time. This will continue to drive a rapid growth in the market for multiparameter patient monitoring devices over the coming years. Moreover, the rising influence of sedentary lifestyles which have given rise to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiology diseases, and other health issues will further boost market growth. However, stringent regulations, high implementation costs, and low-technical support are expected to hamper the growth of the multiparameter patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Related Links:
Polaris Market Research


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
3D-Printed Connectors Could Alleviate Ventilator Shortage
Innovative Cough System Helps Clear Blocked Airways
Blood Gas Analyzer Advances Critical Care Oxygenation Testing
Image: Coronavirus is much more prevalent and less deadly than previously assumed (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Vast Majority of Coronavirus Infections Go Undetected

A new study suggests that only 6% of SARS-CoV-2 infections worldwide have been identified, and the actual number of infections is in the tens of millions. Researchers at the University of Göttingen... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
In-Utero Spina Bifida Surgery Restores Brain Structure
Total Wrist Replacement Device Treats Painful Arthritis
Surgical Approach Tied to Hip Revision Risk Level
Image: The surgiVue two-channel micro endoscope (Photo courtesy of EnlightenVue)

Single-Use Micro Endoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk

An innovative disposable micro-endoscope eliminates the transmission of microorganisms in difficult to disinfect and sterilize reusable endoscopes. The EnlightenVue (Framingham, MA, USA) surgiVue micro... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE