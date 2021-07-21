BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history of innovation and leadership in blood collection and vascular access solutions.For more than 70 years, BD has advanced the science of specimen collection helping to transform the blood collection process, making it safer and more comfortable for patients and clinicians, through the BD Vacutainer family of products. At the same time, the company's comprehensive vascular access management solutions help clinicians choose the right device for the right patient to achieve "first-stick success" for starting IV lines while also reducing IV complications and extending catheter dwell times through proper IV care and maintenance, which may result in improved clinical outcomes and better patient experiences through fewer needlesticks.With its recent acquisition of Velano Vascular and its innovative, needle-free technology that enables high-quality blood draws from existing peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) lines, BD can now enable health care providers to help eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing the pain and discomfort from the process while delivering quality outcomes and increased patient satisfaction. The addition of Velano Vascular's FDA-cleared PIVO device allows BD to help health care providers move closer to the aspirational vision of the "One-Stick Hospital Stay," where certain low-acuity patients will only have one "stick" for their entire hospital stay."As a global leader in vascular access solutions and blood collection, BD has been on the forefront of innovations that improve the patient experience and reduce additional needlesticks," said Rick Byrd, president of Medication Delivery Solutions for BD. "Now, with the addition of Velano and its groundbreaking technologies, we can envision a world where a 'One-Stick Hospital Stay' could be a reality for many by making the numerous inpatient blood draws better for everyone.""Since inception, we have long championed a more compassionate vision for quality vascular care for every patient in every hospital anywhere in the world," said Eric M. Stone, co-founder of Velano Vascular. "By joining forces with BD, we can collectively accelerate the impact of our work to more rapidly make this shared vision of a 'One-Stick Hospital Stay' a reality."