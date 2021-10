IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be awarded at the 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland).

The 2021 World Hospital Congress is set to take place on 8-11 November in Barcelona, Spain and will be one of the first hybrid healthcare management events that will take place in Europe in 2021. Offering a compelling mix of sessions, posters, IHF Awards, hospital visits, networking opportunities, social activities, and an industry exhibition, the event will provide a comprehensive experience. The IHF has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2021 after scoring entries in six categories. This year, 250 entries were submitted from 38 countries/territories – a record since the Awards were established in 2015. A total of 50 finalists have been shortlisted across six categories, from which the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be given, as well as honorable mentions to other exceptional entries in each category. The rigorous judging process involved an extensive review by the Awards Committee, composed of health leaders from around the world. The scoring is based on five criteria: originality and innovativeness; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity.

The Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility will recognize hospitals and healthcare providers who demonstrate excellence and outstanding achievements, through activities that showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility. These include providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services for all, promoting inclusion and diversity in the workforce, reducing inequalities in healthcare service delivery, advancing universal healthcare in emerging and developing nations, developing innovative and ethical responses to social, climate and environmental issues, and harnessing a network of local stakeholders for sustainable and systemic responses to public health concerns. This sponsorship builds on IHF’s mission to recognize outstanding healthcare initiatives through the IHF Awards and Seddiqi Holding’s dedication to advancing healthcare driven by our shared core company values.

This year’s winners will be revealed on November 10 as a highlight in the program of the 44th World Hospital Congress at the Fira Montjuïc conference center, Barcelona, where the winning projects and programs will be announced to an audience of hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe. Gold winners will be invited to present in a special parallel session at the WHC to share their winning programs and projects. Those awarded Silver, Bronze and honorable mentions will display posters at the WHC exhibition.

“One of IHF’s visions is to have a world of healthy communities,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of IHF. “IHF is committed to social responsibility in healthcare. Our partnership with Seddiqi Holding fosters an environment for hospitals and healthcare providers to inspire and support achievements promoting universal healthcare, equity and sustainability in healthcare.”

“Seddiqi Holding seeks to partner with causes that are pioneering developments across healthcare and fundamental to the betterment of society. Medical research and an advanced healthcare system is crucial to the longevity and sustainability of future generations in the UAE and world over. We are humbled to be a part of this initiative that recognizes excellence and innovation across all fields of quality healthcare,” added Mr. Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Vice-Chairman, Seddiqi Holding.

