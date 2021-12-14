We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Dec 2021
Illustration
Illustration

Baxter International, Inc. (Deerfield, IL, USA) has completed its acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Chicago, IL, USA), making Hillrom officially a part of Baxter, now a ~USD 15 billion medtech leader with new opportunities to enable care efficiencies and help improve care outcomes for patients around the world.

The combination unites two leading medtech organizations in a shared vision for transforming healthcare and advancing patient care worldwide. Baxter now supports millions of patients each day across homes, physician offices, ambulatory care centers, and nearly every hospital department. The company plans to build on its robust global footprint, including commercial and service infrastructure, to expand legacy Hillrom and Welch Allyn products into new international markets, bringing the collective portfolio of products and services to even more patients and providers worldwide.

Baxter also has a unique opportunity to advance innovation in new areas that are designed to help healthcare providers increase workflow efficiencies and improve care outcomes. Building on the company’s collective installed base of more than two million medical devices globally, Baxter plans to use its combined expertise in connectivity technology and integration, digital health solutions, data visualization and analytics, therapy development, and monitoring and sensing to build a connected system that surrounds the patient and their care team.

“The Baxter-Hillrom combination unlocks the next phase of our transformation, presenting a new wave of potential to drive greater impact for patients, clinicians, employees, shareholders and other communities we serve worldwide,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, Baxter’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Integrating our complementary capabilities introduces additional opportunities for growth across our broad geographic footprint and also creates remarkable new possibilities for connectivity with leading-edge digital health innovation focused on enhancing care, lowering costs and increasing workflow efficiency.”

Baxter International, Inc.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 


