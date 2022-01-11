We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Jan 2022
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC; New Brunswick, NJ, USA) will collaborate with Microsoft (Redmond, Wash., USA) to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem.

The Microsoft Cloud will help JJMDC realize its vision of driving innovation that advances skills, improves workflow, and enhances surgical decision making for a better overall customer experience and improved patient and economic outcomes. JJMDC’s innovative medical technology exists across an ecosystem that includes next generation robotics, world-class instrumentation, advanced imaging and visualization, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital solutions. To mobilize the potential of these assets and make a clinical difference for patients, it is imperative to establish robust connectivity with, and between, all elements of the ecosystem with a seamless, interconnected network that meets surgeons where they are in their workflow and patients where they are in their healthcare journey.

As part of the strategic partnership, Microsoft will serve as JJMDC’s preferred cloud provider for the company’s digital surgery solutions and help JJMDC build out its digital surgery platform and internet of things (IoT) device connectivity. By harnessing the power of the Microsoft Cloud, including Azure, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, the companies expect to work together to deliver innovation in improving patient outcomes through AI, machine learning and data insights; increasing JJMDC device connectivity, insights and intelligence using Azure IoT and Edge Computing technologies; and increasing the pace of digital innovation and transformation across the JJMDC digital surgery ecosystem using Azure capabilities and services.

“Collaborating with Microsoft will help take our digital approach to the next level as we create a best-in-class, unified platform across our innovative surgical technologies,” said Larry Jones, Group CIO and Global Vice President, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. “It brings together our collective expertise and is an exciting step towards creating a connected patient journey across the entire care continuum, before, during, and after a procedure.”

“At the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices companies, we’re shaping a future where medical intervention is smarter, less invasive, and more personalized,” said Peter Schulam, MD, PhD, Global Head, Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs and Pre-Clinical Research, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, and Leader, Office of Digital Innovation. “We’re excited to collaborate with Microsoft on this important work as we continue to expand our digital surgery assets and capabilities, develop innovative and advanced instrumentation, and make a meaningful clinical difference for customers and patients.”

Related Links:
JJMDC
Microsoft


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
Image: Screenshot of two 3D prostate biopsy samples (Photo courtesy of Xie et al/Cancer Research)

3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Deep-learning (DL) can enable tissue microstructures to be volumetrically segmented to improve prediction of aggressive prostate cancer, according to a new study. The new technique, called image-t... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
VR System for Ambulances Advances Critical Care Medicine
Subcutaneous Defibrillators Effective for Typical Arrhythmia
First of Its Kind Fluid and Blood Volume Monitor Uses Algorithm to Determine Patient...
Image: AI can help identify mortality risk in cardiac surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Ventricular Dysfunction Algorithm Predicts Cardiac Surgery Survival

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can predict long-term mortality among patients undergoing valve and/or coronary bypass surgery, according to a new study. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Optical Biopsy System That Detects Liver Cancer Could Help Surgeons Pinpoint...
Newly Approved Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms
Next Gen Laparoscopic Stapler Provides Simple, Rapid Closure for Common Enterotomy...
Image: A novel cross-linked hydrogel can inhibit post-surgical scarring (Photo courtesy of Yaobin Wu)

Injectable Surgical Gel Prevents Scar Tissue Formation

A new study shows how an adhesive hydrogel inhibits the formation of postoperative adhesions following minimally invasive surgery. Developed at Southern Medical University (SMU; Guangzhou, China), the... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
Image: Endometrial scratching as an adjunct to IVF appears ineffectual (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular

A new survey finds that one-third of fertility specialists still offer endometrial scratching as an adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF), despite lack of evidence that it increases conception rates.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Iron Reduces Heart Attacks in Hemodialysis Patients
Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echoca...
Image: An ascites patient with abdominal paracentesis scars (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Home-Based System Relieves Cirrhosis Refractory Ascites

A novel tunneled peritoneal catheter (PeCa) drainage system provided significant relief for patients with refractory ascites, according to a new study. The PeCa implant, developed at Hannover Medical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE