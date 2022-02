Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2028 Due to Multiple Benefits Over Traditional Methods

The global video laryngoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% from over USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to over USD 1 billion by 2028, driven by beneficial features such as ability of cross-infection reduction, improved laryngeal view, and visual confirmation of placement of tube. In additions, the outbreak of COVID-19 has contributed substantially towards the expansion of video laryngoscope market which will continue to be fuelled by a rise in respiratory ailments.

These are the latest findings of Zion Market Research (New York, NY, USA), a market research company.

Laryngoscopy is method of examination of anatomical structures of vocal cords, larynx, and throat with help of laryngoscope. Moreover, video laryngoscope is a process of monitoring and recording vocal cord & larynx movements. Furthermore, laryngoscopy is carried out in direct as well as indirect manner. Reportedly, direct laryngoscopy includes tube placement in throat back that assist physicians in throat examination and removal of affected tissue with help of biopsy. Moreover, indirect laryngoscopy involves vocal cord visualization as well as visualizing larynx & upper tracheal rings.

The growth of the video laryngoscope market can be attributed to the rising demand for preventing virus transmissions such as Swine flu and COVID-19. Video laryngoscope minimizes the probability of doctors and patients becoming infected through physical contact with each other. A surge in respiratory ailments such as asthma and increased awareness about the use of video laryngoscope in comparison to other traditional methods will drive the market growth ahead.

By product type, the rigid segment is expected to dominate the video laryngoscope market due to new product development and funding of research activities for developing new products by industry players. Furthermore, rigid video laryngoscopes need less head manipulation and positioning as compared to traditional direct laryngoscopy. By usage, the reusable segment is expected to contribute the highest to revenues of the video laryngoscope market as a result of demand for reusable equipment across hospitals as well as from private medical practitioners and physicians. Additionally, the huge acceptance of these products will drive the segment’s expansion over the coming years.

Geographically, the North American video laryngoscope market is expected to record the highest growth due to a rise in cases of respiratory diseases on account of growing air pollution in countries such as Canada and the US, favorable government initiatives, as well as an increase in the number of product manufacturers in the region.

Related Links:

Zion Market Research