Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress

Registration is now open for the International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) 45th World Hospital Congress, taking place on 9-11 November 2022 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DWTC), UAE.

Leaders and decision-makers in the healthcare community are expected to gather from over 70 countries to participate in the programme. Co-hosted with the Dubai Health Authority, the overarching theme for the 45th IHF World Hospital Congress is “Global Learnings, Local Actions: Sustainable Healthcare”. Abstracts for short oral and poster presentations are still accepted for consideration by the scientific committee comprising over 30 healthcare leaders from across the globe who are united in a shared commitment to formulate a compelling programme for the congress. Early bird registration is open until 31 August 2022. Discounts will also be available for groups of more than three participants.

“The World Hospital Congress is the premier event in the International Hospital Federation’s calendar, and we are thrilled to co-host this year’s congress with the Dubai Health Authority,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the International Hospital Federation, reflecting on the value of bringing healthcare leaders together. “The Congress provides a vital networking opportunity for healthcare executives to learn from one another, to share knowledge and good practices, and to network with peers.”

“This is the second time this prestigious conference will take place in Dubai. Previously the 37th edition took place in 2011 in Dubai. This reflects the trust in Dubai’s capability to host world-class events,” added Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Senior Advisor to the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, who is chair of the scientific committee. “This platform provides an opportunity for healthcare professionals and policymakers to brainstorm and exchange knowledge to advance healthcare.”

