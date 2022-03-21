International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven Categories

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has launched the year 2022 edition of the IHF Awards – the premier, annual awards program for hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide – that will be presented at the 45th World Hospital Congress (WHC), taking place on 9-11 November 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The WHC is a unique global forum connecting leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services and healthcare organizations to share knowledge and good practices, exchange new ideas and innovations, and network with other senior executives from across the international healthcare community.

The IHF Awards were launched in 2015 and are recognized around the world as the premier awards program to honor hospitals and healthcare organizations. New for 2022, a seventh awards category, namely the American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing, has been introduced. Designed to reward excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing of healthcare workers, this Award will consider entries for projects or initiatives focusing on staff recruitment, retention, engagement, and the workplace environment. The following are the seven IHF Awards categories for which entries will be accepted until 31 May:

Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing hospitals that excelled in the five dimensions of healthcare delivery: health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing.

Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.

Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals – honouring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award for Health Services During Crisis – recognizing exemplary achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis.

American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of healthcare workers.

American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – honouring excellence or outstanding achievements in leadership and management in leading a hospital or healthcare organization.

Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting and enhancing quality and patient safety.

The Awards Committee, comprising health leaders from around the world and chaired by Dr. Lawrence Lai, will score each entry on its merits using a set of judging criteria. During a special Awards Ceremony at the WHC in Dubai, attended by hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards will be revealed in each of the seven Awards categories, as well as honourable mentions for other well deserving entries in each category. Winners of the IHF Awards 2022 will be presented with a prestigious plaque during the ceremony.

“Leaders of hospitals and healthcare organizations around the world are fully aware of and are highly motivated to tackle the various physical, psychological, and psychosocial toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has, or might have been, inflicted on the healthcare workforce. This year’s new Awards category therefore gives the IHF the golden opportunity to highlight the outstanding and innovative initiatives introduced by hospitals and healthcare organizations to promote and support the health and wellbeing of those dedicated to delivering patient care”, said Dr. Lai. “In 2021, we received a record number of entries for the IHF Awards. With the success of the IHF Awards in previous years and the addition of a new Awards category this year, we anticipate that the submissions for the 2022 Awards will grow even further, not only in terms of quantity but also in the quality and level of excellence they display. It is my privilege to chair the Awards Committee, and I look forward to the difficult but pleasant task of judging and selecting winners among this year’s exceptional entries.”

Related Links:

The International Hospital Federation