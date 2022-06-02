We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and Robotic Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jun 2022
Image: Volumes of surgical procedures continue to rise in developed countries (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
As the economies of low- and middle-income countries develop at a steady pace and the basic public health scenario becomes better, injuries and chronic diseases are becoming some of the biggest challenges ahead for these countries, making up a big portion of their overall disease burden. To manage these conditions, investment in healthcare systems have also steadily increased in countries with a steady economic growth and the volumes of surgical procedures have begun rising significantly. Volumes of surgical procedures have continued to rise at a massive pace in countries with developed economies in the past few years, with a significant share of all surgical procedures taking place in high-income countries across regions such as North America and Europe. Going forward, the global surgical procedures volume market is projected to witness a significant growth on the back of key factors such as increasing obese population, growing sedentary lifestyle causing chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population.

These are the latest findings of TMR Research (San Francisco, CA, USA), a provider of customized market research and consulting services.

Surgical care is one of the most essential courses of actions required to effectively manage a variety of health conditions including obstructed labor, injuries, malignancy, cardiovascular disease and infections. Surgical care also forms one of the most important components of an effective and functioning healthcare system. International healthcare related organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to underline surgery as one of the most essential components necessary for the overall development of the healthcare sector on a global front. However, improvement in surgical care requires the effective synchronization infrastructure, specialized supplies, and skilled human resources.

Surgical procedures volume takes into account various kinds of procedures such as dental, urology, gynecology, ophthalmic, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and cardiovascular, which could be further classified into different categories. Increased incidence of heart valve disease is expected to help coronary angiography take the lead in the interventional cardiology procedures market. Other factors responsible for the rise in interventional cardiology procedures include increasing incidences of structural heart disease and the resulting higher usage of cardiac catheterization. The high growth in cardiovascular procedures can also be attributed to implantation of cardiac rhythm management devices, including cardiac pacemaker procedures.

The future of surgical procedures lies in the advancement of technology on the part of minimally-invasive procedures and inclusion of robotics in surgical treatments. Presently used for gynecological procedures and gall bladder removal, single-incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS) is a highly advanced minimally-invasive surgery. Manufacturers of minimally-invasive surgical devices are expected to witness a higher revenue growth as patients seek procedures that entail shorter recovery time and hospital stay, lower number of post-surgery complications, and minimal incision.

Geographically, North America is expected to register a faster growth in surgical procedure volumes with an increase in C-section surgeries, minimally-invasive procedures, and growing adoption and innovation of novel surgical technologies. Within North America, US medical infrastructure is likely to witness fast-paced development and record higher surgical procedure volumes on the back of impressive hospital beds per capita statistic, surge in health care expenditure, and enormous health care infrastructure, and competitive reimbursement facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant share of the global surgical procedures volume market, due to spiraling neurological disorders, traumatic injuries, and cardiovascular diseases. The need for performing surgical procedures is anticipated to grow drastically in Asia Pacific as the region’s population aging 65 years and above is foreseen to reach 857 million by 2050. The surgical procedures volume market in Europe is projected to grow further, driven by a sharp rise in orthopedic cases, cardiovascular diseases, traffic-related injuries, and fall injuries.

Related Links:
TMR Research 


