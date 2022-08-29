Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures

Healthcare is benefiting greatly from increasing sophistication of technology, as a result of which operating room integration has come into play. As a result of the increasing complexity of advanced surgeries, hospitals are opting for technology developments in operating rooms. The use of integrated operating rooms outfitted with surgical tools and technologies such as integrated digital imaging diagnostics and surgical instruments with robotic 3D imaging, surgical robots, and virtual reality is also on the rise. New surgical technology allows surgeons to boost speed and safety in the operating room by guiding their motions and providing unparalleled access to information. This trend is projected to continue in the next years, with an increasing number of hospitals focusing on integrated operating rooms. As a result, the global operating room integration market size which was valued at over USD 1.50 billion in 2021 is projected to surpass USD 4.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.96% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for advanced technological applications, rise in the number of medical procedures, patient safety concerns, and growing desire for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to be the key growth drivers of the global operating room integration market.

These are the latest findings of Verified Market Research (Lewes, DE, USA), a global research and consulting firm.

The term “operation room integration” refers to the integration of the operating room’s systems. Operating rooms are becoming increasingly complicated as more modern imaging and diagnostic technology for the operating room are introduced, such as the inclusion of operating room instruments, surgical illumination, picture capture devices, medical displays, and more. The integration system is primarily intended to simplify or consolidate data. This incorporates audio, video, patient information, room and surgery lights, medical equipment, video conferencing, and other features. The operation room integration enables a single user to control all systems from a central command center. This enables more efficient processes but also increases the danger to patient safety.

When properly constructed, operating room integration can reduce the complexity of hospital systems. One of the most significant benefits of operating room integration is the ability for the surgeon to continue operating while using real-time data. The operating room is challenging work that demands focus, efficiency, communication, and professional knowledge. In the absence of operating room integration, surgical teams must navigate the operating room to perform tasks such as checking a computer for patient information, writing this information on a board, and entering the surgical field to display or change the video they are viewing. As a result, operating room integration systems are deployed to combine and organize all patient data for surgical staff throughout a treatment, minimizing congestion and streamlining information across numerous platforms.

With an increasing number of hospitals focusing on integrated operating rooms, the operating room integration market will continue to grow. Increasing mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among the market participants are also likely to drive the expansion of the worldwide operating room integration market through the forecast period. However, the high prices of various equipment and related software, makes the setup cost of an integrated operating room relatively higher. The cost of building-integrated operating rooms is extremely high in the developing countries. The high installation and maintenance expenses of integrated operating room technologies have hampered their acceptance. Once implemented, this program must be continuously updated in accordance with the user’s needs and software upgrades, resulting in ongoing costs.

Based on device type, the documentations & recording systems segment is expected to record a higher growth due to their wide applications in the operating room. These systems assist in the management of all records from various sources and put them on a unified platform to assist surgeons with patients’ histories and other vital information for the surgery. Based on application, the surgery segment is expected to register a higher growth due to recent advancements in various kinds of surgeries. Also, the surgical equipment needed for a specific surgery has to be organized in a particular way while operating on the patient. This, in turn, creates demand for operating room integration in the surgery segment. Based on end user, the hospital segment is expected to register the highest growth due to growing patient emphasis on early and effective disease management, increasing number of diagnostic and surgical operations performed in hospitals, and rise in the number of hospitals being established in the emerging regions.

Geographically, the operating room integration market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, driven primarily by the procedural benefits of integrated operating rooms, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing use of innovative surgical treatment approaches in the region. Other factors driving the Asia Pacific operating room integration market include ongoing healthcare infrastructure improvement and increased market availability of innovative surgical technologies in the region.