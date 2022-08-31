We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Sep 2022 - 19 Sep 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 30th Edition
18 Sep 2022 - 22 Sep 2022
MICCAI 2022 – 25th International Conference on Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention.
19 Sep 2022 - 23 Sep 2022
EASD 2022 – 58th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Aug 2022
Print article
Image: The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are extensively used for the patients with conditions such as diabetes, hemorrhage, drug overdose, and others. These analyzers detect the blood levels, oxygen concentration, and several parameters for early diagnosis. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 to 2030, to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing use of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers in intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency departments. Additionally, the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and development of advanced blood gas analyzers with laboratory information systems, along with higher investment in healthcare services by governments across the world is also expected to drive market growth.

These are the latest findings of Fact.MR (Dublin, Ireland), a market research and consulting agency.

Integration of advanced technology in healthcare devices has been a boon to patients as well as the healthcare industry. The availability of portable blood analyzers coupled with the introduction of automated analyzers have led to increased demand in the market. Portable and fully automated blood and gas electrolyte analyzers require only anticoagulated blood sample and can measure multiple parameters. Hence, healthcare professionals are using these to improve the handling process and accuracy of blood tests. As a result, the demand for blood and gas electrolyte analyzers is predicted to surge by 1.5x over the forecast period.

Going forwards, the efficacy of blood gas and electrolytes in treating patients in critical and emergency situations is likely to drive demand. Consistent quality control and accuracy in error detection will continue to make blood gas and electrolyte analyzers the preferred choice for healthcare providers. Moreover, lack of alternative devices and techniques for measuring oxygen concentration and other parameters for chronic illnesses will also drive sales. However, the high cost of blood analyzers and electrolytes is likely to slow down their adoption rate, especially in the developing countries. In addition, the availability of refurbished devices and slow/non-approval of blood analyzers from FDA could hamper market growth.

By product type, the blood gas analyzers segment is expected to lead the market, owing to its growing use in disease detection. Based on modality, portable blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are anticipated to remain the preferred choice in the healthcare industry owing to their ease of use and affordability. In terms of end user, diagnostic centers and clinical laboratories are expected to witness a steady growth over the projection period. Geographically, North America is expected to be the world’s largest market for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, with the U.S. leading the demand, while South Asia is expected to be the most lucrative market for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, with India spearheading the region’s growth through 2022 and beyond.

 

 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Predicts Demand for Hospital Beds for Patients Coming Through Emergency Depar...
Miniature Biosensor Accurately Monitors Condition of Chronic Wounds
First-of-Its-Kind Defibrillator Achieves 98.7% Success Rate in Global Trial
Image: The Accuryn Monitor precisely captures continuous data (Photo courtesy of Potrero Medical)

AKI Monitoring System Transforms Traditional Catheter into Next-Gen Smart Device

Critically ill patients need consistent monitoring for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) but without the right tools clinicians don't know when the kidneys are in danger. Now, a monitoring system transforms the... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Bioresorbable Implantable Device Could Treat Pain After Surgery
Image: HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance (Photo courtesy of Surgalign)

World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine surgery is set to transform patient outcomes. HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE