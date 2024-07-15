Global Urinalysis Market Driven by Technological Advancements in POC Testing

Urinalysis is a practical and efficient technique for analyzing urine samples to detect various infections and chronic diseases such as diabetes, urinary tract infections, and kidney disease. These tests include visual, microscopic, and chemical examinations to identify cells, proteins, creatinine levels, and substances like crystals in the urine, aiding in the diagnosis of various conditions. They also assist in determining the cause of symptoms like back pain, abdominal pain, and painful urination. The global urinalysis market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, reaching USD 6.8 billion by 2029. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, advances in point-of-care (PoC) testing products, and growing patient awareness.

These are the latest findings of MarketsandMarkets (Northbrook, IL, USA), a management consulting firm.

The significant burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD), along with the growing adoption of PoC testing, are major factors contributing to the growth of the urinalysis market. CKD gradually impairs kidney function over time, potentially leading to end-stage kidney (or renal) disease (ESRD) and posing a substantial public health challenge. Additionally, the use of urinalysis in pregnancy and fertility detection is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, government initiatives to increase public awareness, and technological advancements in urinalysis are likely to further drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with urinalysis tests and limited healthcare access in developing regions could hamper market growth.

Based on product, the consumables segment, which includes pregnancy and fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, led the global urinalysis market in 2023. These products are crucial for routine testing in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, particularly for monitoring chronic diseases. Based on test type, the pregnancy and fertility tests segment held the largest market share, driven by increasing awareness and the adoption of home testing, especially in developing regions. Based on application, the disease screening segment, which covers conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney ailments, accounted for the largest market share in 2023, fueled by the ongoing need to monitor chronic diseases regularly. Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share in the global urinalysis market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by government efforts to improve healthcare access and support research in disease diagnostics.