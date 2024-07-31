We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

MEDICA 2024 + COMPAMED 2024 International and Diverse Trade Fairs to Welcome Over 6,000 Exhibitors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jul 2024
Image: More than 6,000 companies from 70 nations are expected to participate in MEDICA 2024 + COMPAMED 2024 (Photo courtesy of Messe Düsseldorf)
The healthcare business and the medical technology sector are moving dynamically forward, driven by ever-new technical developments. Innovative, digital, and connected this is how the sector defies challenging market and general conditions. Keeping pace with the industry, the MEDICA and COMPAMED trade fairs organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf, Germany) are also holding their own with their combination of globally unique platforms for business and information, serving the entire added value chain of medical-technology systems and products – including manufacturing and development. Based on the exhibitor registration numbers to date, more than 6,000 companies from 70 nations are once again expected to participate at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 11 – 14, 2024.

At MEDICA 2024, five worlds of experience promise a comprehensive range of innovations for the treatment of outpatients and clinical use. The worlds of experience are Lab Technology and Diagnostics, Medical Technology and Electromedicine, Commodities and Consumables, Physiotherapy and Orthopedic Technology as well as IT Systems and IT Solutions. Held concurrently with MEDICA again will be COMPAMED which has been a success story for more than thirty years and has developed into an absolute hotspot for complex high-tech solutions. About 750 exhibiting companies will present their specialized knowledge as manufacturers and suppliers at COMPAMED 2024, also in five worlds of experience: Manufacturing & Devices (e.g., components, parts, manufacturing processes), Services & Advice (e.g., research, development, services), Materials (e.g., plastics, glass, ceramics, metals, composite materials, adhesives, packaging), Micro-Tech (such as micro components, microfluidics) as well as IT in Tech (software development and maintenance for medical technology).

Key market trends are currently causing a huge demand for information and many issues for discussion. MEDICA 2024 and COMPAMED 2024 will provide a corresponding top-class stage program with accompanying forums and conferences, offering a connection to the exhibitors’ presentations and topic-driven special exhibitions, such as the ‘Wearable Technologies Show’, the ‘Hospital of the Future’ or the MEDICA SPORTS HUB. This year, the hot topics at MEDICA will include the most recent examples of AI applications robots, and assistive systems in everyday medical practice. Another focus will be on the increasing connectivity in healthcare provision, specifically on innovations for the point of care diagnostics and treatment in proximity of patients (usually outpatients). This also includes telemedical applications to ensure optimal cross-sector collaboration between all those involved in the treatment process.

Another top issue at this year’s MEDICA will be the human factor. Almost all companies active in the healthcare industry are affected by the urgent shortage of skilled workers and are looking for solutions. These will be discussed in a target group-oriented manner in the individual forums and conferences. Examples include the MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM (on IT topics such as big data, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity), the MEDICA TECH FORUM (trends and topics from science, politics, and business with relevance for the medical technology industry), and the new MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM. This forum will replace the former MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM. Because digital innovations are not limited to optimized connections between all healthcare players, the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM will focus on the digital transformation of the healthcare industry in its entirety. The popular start-up competitions remain part of the program and will highlight fresh ideas and product solutions by the young start-up scene on the forum stage.

COMPAMED 2024 will also be exciting, informative, and open for discussions. The agendas at the COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM and COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM will reflect the top issues of the supply sector such as AI, robotics and automation, new trends in microtechnology, and innovations in materials. There will also be contributions and discussions on best practices in international market development. Supply chain management, product approval issues, and patent law will be relevant aspects of this. Last year, MEDICA and COMPAMED recorded a total of 83,000 visiting professionals from more than 160 countries.

“With a volume of approximately 140 billion euros, the market for medical technology in Europe is extremely important for many of our exhibitors. Regardless of healthcare policy debates, this is equally true for the German market, which alone accounts for 40 billion euros,” said Christian Grosser, Director Health & Medical Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf, explaining why exhibiting companies benefit and also considers the 2024 date to be set with a view to the trade visitors attending. “In order to be fit for tomorrow’s healthcare, it is critical to remain up to date by way of networking, knowledge transfer and innovations at the highest level. MEDICA in Düsseldorf has been providing excellent opportunities to do this for over half a century.”

Related Links:
Messe Düsseldorf

