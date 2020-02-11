Regenerative Technology Treats Acute and Chronic Wounds

An allograft made of dehydrated human umbilical cord tissue serves as a barrier membrane over acute and chronic wounds.The StimLabs (Roswell, GA, USA) Corplex allograft is intended to facilitate the repair, reconstruction, replacement, or supplementation of injured tissue, by providing a robust matrix and protective barrier during wound remodeling. It is supplied in a sheet format for use in patients with chronic or acute wounds, especially tunneling wounds where a thicker sheet is warranted. Corplex complements StimLabs' portfolio of products, which includes Ascent, made of dehydrated cells and cellular components retained from amniotic fluid in an injectable format; and Revita, an intact human placental membrane allograft that preserves all layers of the native tissue in a shelf-stable format.Corplex preserves structural umbilical cord tissue constituents using StimLabs’ patent-pending Clearify process, which retains key extracellular matrix (ECM) components, such as collagens, proteoglycans, and glycosaminoglycans, from both the epithelial layer and the Wharton's Jelly section of the umbilical cord tissue, while effectively cleaning and terminally sterilizing the graft. Corplex is shelf-stable for up to five years and is offered in various sheet sizes (15 mm, 2x2 cm, 2x3 cm, and 3x5 cm).“Since StimLabs' inception, it's been our promise to deliver more targeted approaches to influence healing through accessibility, ease of use, and effectiveness, to ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Sarah Griffiths, PhD, VP of Research and Development at StimLabs. “We've worked diligently to ensure these patent-pending processes and products are another step towards that aspiration. We're excited to continue pushing our product portfolio boundaries to more effectively meet the needs of both patients and providers.”The umbilical cord (UC) is an essential part of the placenta, forming within the first weeks of gestation by the enclosure of blood vessels into a bulk of mucous connective tissue, named Wharton's jelly, and lined by the umbilical epithelium. The cells populating each component of the cord--Wharton's jelly, the lining epithelium, the sub-amnion layer, the perivascular region, and the blood vessels--are a reservoir of progenitor populations which are collectively grouped as mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which can differentiate towards mature cell types belonging to all the three germ layers.