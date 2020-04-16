Innovative Cough System Helps Clear Blocked Airways

A novel respiratory care device helps clear lung secretions effectively, helping people breathe better inside and outside the hospital.The ABM Respiratory Care (Charleston, SC, USA) BiWaze Cough system is a small, lightweight assisted cough device that provides a non-invasive solution for clearing secretions from the upper airways, by providing high frequency oscillations that break up thick secretions and help remove them from the lungs. The target population includes those suffering from high spinal cord injury, neuromuscular deficits, or severe fatigue associated with intrinsic lung disease. A low profile design and 7'' touchscreen navigation allow personalized therapy profiles, with up to 20 profiles stored.Patients can use Biwaze Cough with a facemask, mouthpiece, or with an adaptor to an endotracheal or tracheostomy tube. The platform engine uses two separate paths and blowers for inhaled and exhale breaths, allowing efficient oscillations in all phases of therapy. Additional features include oscillations of up to 20 Hz to facilitate secretion mobilization; positive airway pressure during the pause phase of MI-E Therapy; and WiFi data and BlueTooth connectivity to a mobile app for remote control. An internal lithium-ion battery and low profile design allow for easy transportation in carry bag or on a wheel chair.To simulate a natural cough, positive air pressure (also known as insufflation) is used to generate a large volume of air within the lungs. The flow of air is then quickly reversed by shifting to negative air pressure (i.e., exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway, similar to a deep, natural cough.