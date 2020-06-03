We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

UV Cube Disinfects Handheld Equipment and Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jun 2020
Image: The UV-Cube disinfection cleaning device (Photo courtesy of Proximity Systems)
A novel Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) cube shaped device provides a means of automatic tool disinfection, setting up a strong line of defense against the spread of infectious microorganisms on high-touch objects.

The Proximity Systems (Tomball, TX, USA) UV-Cube is a sleek, stylish 30X 27X15 centimeter device that features an internal rack with a 360-degree active cleaning area. In all, 40 UV-C light emitting diode (LED) bulbs are activated during the three cleaning cycle modes, which include UV-Clean, UV-Clean & Dry, and UV-Clean & Store. The three cycles provide additional users options that depend on specific needs and the type of items being disinfected. Operation involves simply placing the selected high touch items on the internal rack, choosing a cleaning cycle, and then retrieving them once disinfected or leaving them in the UV-Cube on the Store cycle.

UV-C light in the 254 nm wavelength induces the formation of pyrimidine dimmers from thymine and cytosine; these dimers in turn cause disruptions in microbial DNA, making genetic replication impossible, destroying the organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce. In recent laboratory tests performed at ResInnova Labs (Silver Spring, MD, USA), the UV-Cube device eliminated 99.9% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) pathogens after just one minute and 99.999% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) after two minutes or more.

“The reality is that germs do not discriminate based on industry. While disinfection is a primary focus in healthcare, our new heightened awareness around the need for disinfection of high touch public objects makes UV-Cube a necessary device to deal with the deadly pathogens found on these,” said Proximity Systems clinical scientist Steve Reinecke. “UV-Cube will not only help organizations keep employees safe and healthy, but it will provide peace of mind to employees and customers alike.”

“As more employers look to UV-C disinfection to keep employees, customers, and patients healthy and safe, we felt it was time to launch a new product that supported these efforts across all industries,” said Jeremy Goza, CEO of Proximity Systems. “UV-Cube is the ideal size for handheld equipment and devices, including phones, tablets, remote controls, keys, point of sale electronics and so on. Leveraging Proximity's UV-CLEAN technology, UV-Cube consistently cleans high touch items that otherwise act as reservoirs for harmful pathogens.”

Proximity Systems


