Wearable Biosensor Facilitates Remote Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jan 2021
Image: A button-sized sensor seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs and biometrics (Photo courtesy of BioIntelliSense)
Image: A button-sized sensor seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs and biometrics (Photo courtesy of BioIntelliSense)
A coin-sized disposable medical wearable device continuously monitors temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate at rest.

The BioIntelliSense (Denver, CO, USA) BioButton is a medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics, and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The BioButton pairs to the BioMobile app for daily screening surveys, which enable the combined remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution to identify statistically meaningful trends for early screening of potential COVID-19 infection, based on guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC; Atlanta, GA, USA)

“The commercial launch of the BioButton COVID-19 symptom screening and vaccine monitoring solution is timely in addressing the growing challenge of safe return to worksites, school, travel, conferences and entertainment,” said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. “The BioButton is the newest addition to our biosensor portfolio and data services model for public health and clinical applications that span infectious disease, orthopedics, oncology, and cardiac care.”

Even without the current need for monitoring potential COVID-19 infection, increasing healthcare costs, an aging population, and improved patient outcomes with advanced RPM technologies are motivating the shift of eligible patients toward home care programs. Remote and continuous monitoring have shown a reduction in readmissions, improved patient outcomes, and overall decrease in cost of care compared to a traditional hospital stay.

