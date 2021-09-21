We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
25 Sep 2021 - 29 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
CIRSE 2021– Annual Congress of the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe
28 Sep 2021 - 29 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
EASD 2021 – 57th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes
28 Sep 2021 - 01 Oct 2021
ESVS 2021 – 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Vascular Surgery

Digital Health Platform Monitors Renal Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Sep 2021
Print article
A new bioimpedance system noninvasively measure body fluid status (Photo courtesy of ImpediMed)
A new bioimpedance system noninvasively measure body fluid status (Photo courtesy of ImpediMed)
A noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) monitoring system assists clinicians in measuring exact fluid volume in patients undergoing dialysis.

The ImpediMed (Brisbane, Australia) SOZO system is designed to measure a host of tissue parameters, including total body water (TBW), extracellular fluid (ECF), intracellular fluid (ICF), skeletal muscle mass, fat mass (FM) and fat-free mass (FFM), protein and minerals, basal metabolic rate (BMR), phase angle, body mass index (BMI), and more by sending out electric signals through the body and measuring how these are attenuated by the tissues at 256 unique points over a wide spectrum of frequencies, from 3-1000 kHz.

The result delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. All measurement data, and other calculated measures and trends are stored in the proprietary and secure MySOZO cloud, with one account capable of running multiple SOZO devices. Devices can be moved to other sites and test locations without additional set-up. In addition, new applications can back-calculate all existing patient data. All user accounts, patient records, and available data can be accessed immediately online for sharing across an entire healthcare system.

“There is a clear need for an innovative device to help clinicians more effectively manage end-stage renal disease patients. The mortality rate of these patients remains persistently high, with many dying from fluid related heart failure,” said Richard Carreon, managing director and CEO of ImpediMed. “We believe SOZO can provide a significant improvement to the dialysis process by better quantifying the volume of fluid needed to be removed.”

“Dry weight assessment and appropriate fluid removal during dialysis remains a significant challenge for nephrologists. Clinical assessment alone appears to be inadequate in many dialysis patients, especially those with multiple coexisting illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” said Mark Boiskin, MD, of the California Institute of Renal Research (San Diego, USA). “A device that can quickly and easily be used in the dialysis setting to accurately measure fluid volume … may significantly improve quality of care and improve patient outcomes.”

Kidney disease is usually progressive, with each stage determined by glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and dependent on treatment and response. Chronic kidney disease typically does not reach ESRD, the fifth stage of the progression, until 10-20 years after initial diagnosis. The kidneys of people with ESRD function below 15% of their normal ability, with current methods to measure the accumulation of fluid in kidney failure patients utilizing weight scales.

Related Links:

ImpediMed

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Reverse Shoulder Implant Reduces Glenoid Micro-Motion
Expandable Interbody Implant Restores Lumbar Lordosis
Dynamic Scoliosis Treatment Provides Non-Fusion Option
A titanium plating system features color anodized parts for easy identification (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)

Color Coded Plating Systems Ease Surgical Flow

A comprehensive anatomic plating system addresses skeletal trauma and deformity procedures to the extremities. The Tyber Medical (Morristown, NJ, USA) fixation device portfolio includes over 73 different... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: The Smart Meter iGlucose BGM system (Photo courtesy of Smart Meter)

RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy. The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Sol...
Illustration

44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event

The 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland) will bring together more than 200 healthcare experts, leading industry thinkers, and best practice... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE