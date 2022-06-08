We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Jun 2022 - 16 Jun 2022
SIR 2022 – 47th Annual Meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology
16 Jun 2022 - 18 Jun 2022
Medical Taiwan 2022
19 Jun 2022 - 21 Jun 2022
ESTS 2022 – 30th Meeting of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Molecular Imaging Technique Improves Endometriosis Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: 99mTc-maraciclatide planar imaging has the capacity to image the whole body (Photo courtesy of Serac Healthcare)
Image: 99mTc-maraciclatide planar imaging has the capacity to image the whole body (Photo courtesy of Serac Healthcare)

Endometriosis is a common inflammatory condition affecting women, associated with painful periods, chronic pelvic pain, and infertility. It is believed to be due to tissue that resembles the lining of the womb sticking to areas outside the uterus, usually in the pelvis. However, diagnosing endometriosis often results in multiple visits to physicians, multiple scans and often surgery to confirm the diagnosis. As a result, there is a delay to get a diagnosis of endometriosis, mainly due to lack of non-invasive tests capable of detecting all endometriosis subtypes (ovarian, superficial, and deep disease). Now, a new research study is investigating whether a 20-minute imaging scan can detect the most common types of endometriosis, which currently require surgery to diagnose.

Endometriosis experts at the University of Oxford (Oxford, UK) have joined hands with Serac Healthcare Ltd. (London, UK) to investigate whether an experimental imaging marker (⁹⁹ᵐTc maraciclatide) that binds to areas of inflammation can be used in endometriosis to visualize the disease on a scan. The imaging marker has been used for detecting inflammation in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis in other research studies across the UK, EU and US. Maraciclatide is for investigational use only and is not approved by the FDA or UK and European regulatory authorities.

The potential strengths of the scan lie in the way the imaging marker binds to areas of inflammation, which may allow doctors to distinguish between new and old lesions and detect endometriosis in areas not easily seen during surgery such as the lung. The development of a 20-minute imaging test would reduce the need for repeated visits to doctors, for repeated investigations, and for invasive surgery to obtain a diagnosis. This would ultimately reduce the time taken to confirm or exclude endometriosis.

Initially, the study will involve women who are scheduled to have planned surgery for suspected endometriosis. Two to seven days before their operation, the participants will be invited for an imaging scan which will compare the suspected locations of disease detected on the scan and in surgery to confirm whether this imaging test could be an effective non-invasive method of detecting all endometriosis subtypes.

“There is an urgent unmet clinical need for a non-invasive marker to identify or rule out endometriosis as it is such a very common disease affecting more than 190 million women worldwide,” said Professor Christian Becker, Co-Director of the Endometriosis CaRe Centre in Oxford, who will lead the study.

“We are excited about the potential of ⁹⁹ᵐTc maraciclatide to diagnose endometriosis non-invasively and delighted to be working with the internationally renowned team at Oxford on this important first study,” said David Hail, CEO of Serac Healthcare.

Related Links:
University of Oxford 
Serac Healthcare Ltd. 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Technology Helps Surgeons Locate Patient’s Nerves and Avoid Intraoperative Nerve...
Surgeons Transplant 3D-Bioprinted Ear Made of Patient’s Own Tissue
World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Robot Crab Could Perform Surgeries
Image: The next generation ECHELON 3000 stapler is designed for exceptional access and control (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)

J&J MedTech’s Ethicon Launches Next-Gen Digitally Enabled Stapler

Ethicon (Cincinnati, OH, USA), part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has launched the ECHELON 3000 Stapler, a digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and ...
Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
Image: The electrosurgery devices market is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques

Various types of surgeries such as cosmetic, cardiovascular, and gynecological procedures, require precision and are time-sensitive. Electrosurgery devices such as generators, active electrodes, and others... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE