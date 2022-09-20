We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
21 Sep 2022 - 23 Sep 2022
ExpoMedical 2022
28 Sep 2022 - 30 Sep 2022
18th EuGMS Congress – European Geriatric Medicine Society
29 Sep 2022 - 01 Oct 2022
EUSOBI 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Breast Imaging

New Endovascular Catheter Shows Unprecedented Ability to Treat Pulmonary Artery Obstruction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: The BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (Photo courtesy of THROMBOLEX)
Image: The BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (Photo courtesy of THROMBOLEX)

A breakthrough device significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, according to findings of a clinical study.

The new device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter was developed by researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (Philadelphia, PA, USA) in association with THROMBOLEX, Inc. (New Britain, PA, USA). The BASHIR catheter is made of an expandable basket with mini-infusion catheters. Once placed inside a clot, the infusion basket expands, creating new channels in the clot and thereby increasing the surface area exposed to clot-dissolving drugs delivered through the catheters. The greater exposure area accelerates clot breakdown and the restoration of blood flow through the vessel. A key clinical feature of the BASHIR catheter is its ability to shorten treatment duration.

Evidence for the performance of the BASHIR catheter comes from data collected in the RESCUE trial, a clinical study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the catheter as a novel therapy for pulmonary embolism. The magnitude of reduction in the size of clots obstructing the pulmonary artery in the RESCUE trial was significantly greater than reductions reported for therapies currently used in the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The BASHIR catheter was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 for the treatment of blood clots in veins and arteries in the peripheral vasculature. THROMBOLEX now has FDA clearance on seven devices in the BASHIR family of catheters, all of which are currently in commercialization.

“For the first time, we are able to show that this treatment not only leads to a remarkable reduction in pulmonary artery obstruction in patients with pulmonary embolism but also is a very safe therapy,” said Riyaz Bashir, MD, FACC, Professor of Medicine, Director of Vascular and Endovascular Medicine in the Section of Cardiology Department of Medicine, at the Lewis Katz school of Medicine and Temple University Hospital, and co-inventor of the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter.

“With existing devices, treatment by infusion of clot-dissolving drugs can last as long as 10 hours,” explained Vladimir Lakhter, DO, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine and an interventional cardiologist involved in the RESCUE trial. “With the BASHIR device, infusion lasts only five hours. Once the device is removed, we are able to see a dramatic decrease in strain on the heart, bringing significant relief for patients.”

Related Links:
Temple University 
THROMBOLEX, Inc


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Bioresorbable Implantable Device Could Treat Pain After Surgery
Image: HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance (Photo courtesy of Surgalign)

World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine surgery is set to transform patient outcomes. HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE