Infusion Management Software Seamlessly Connects Up To 40,000 Pumps across Facilities

A newly-launched next-generation infusion management platform provides organizations with a blend of real-time views and retrospective reporting capabilities, enhancing the understanding of their infusion pump fleet and associated data. Remarkably, the platform can connect up to 40,000 pumps at an unlimited number of facilities with just one application.

B. Braun Medical Inc. (Bethlehem, PA, USA) has unveiled DoseTrac Enterprise Infusion Management Software which allows customers to oversee their infusion pumps through one central application, irrespective of the size of their fleet or the number of their facilities. With seamless mobility of pumps between locations, data can be collected and broken down from the enterprise level to individual facility care areas, facilitating continuous quality improvement. The improved data management provided by DoseTrac could potentially reduce the clinical IT infrastructure needed for infusion pumps.

Hospitals utilizing data analysis through DoseTrac have achieved significant results, including up to 100% drug library compliance, 100% auto-programming compliance, and 99% fewer alerts. Furthermore, the DoseTrac Enterprise Infusion Management Software is accessible on various platforms, including desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones.

"We are delighted to introduce our DoseTrac Enterprise Infusion Management Software, which can transform the way healthcare organizations manage their infusion pumps and data," said Jonathan Stapley, Senior Director of Marketing, Active Devices. "We believe this uniquely designed software represents a significant leap forward in infusion management."

